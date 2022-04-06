Score Exclusive Experiences with America's Leading Polo Player, Nic Roldan, While Staying at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Masterclass and spectator excursions in Palm Beach only available through Four Seasons

PALM BEACH, Fla. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the "Game of Kings" marking another thrilling season in one of the world's premier polo destinations, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach launches Polo in Paradise with Nic Roldan featuring three unforgettable daytrips that combine the oceanfront setting of the Five-Star, Five-Diamond Resort with a Palm Beach favourite pastime.