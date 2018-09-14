SCORE Receives $476,500 Grant from Deluxe Corporation Foundation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deluxe Corporation Foundation has presented SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, with a $476,500 grant to support diverse volunteer recruiting. The grant supports SCORE's new volunteer recruitment and onboarding initiatives designed to attract and retain an increasingly diverse volunteer base. Officially announced at SCORE's 10th Annual Awards ceremony, the grant marks the latest milestone in a longstanding relationship between SCORE and Deluxe.

"For nine years, Deluxe has been an exceptional supporter of SCORE," said SCORE CEO Ken Yancey. "We are extremely grateful for their continued dedication to our mission of fostering vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education. SCORE is humbled and honored to accept this generous grant, which supports our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion."

The grant from the Deluxe Corporation Foundation will help to fund updates and standardization of recruitment and onboarding procedures across SCORE's 300 chapters. These improvements are designed to ensure that new and prospective volunteers have an even more positive experience with SCORE, and to grow diversity among SCORE's base of 10,000 volunteer mentors, which will help SCORE to reach and serve even more diverse clients.

"For more than 100 years, Deluxe has been dedicated to helping small business owners achieve their dreams," said Malcolm McRoberts, Senior Vice President of Small Business Services for Deluxe. "Through our relationship with SCORE, we share a common goal of empowering small business owners. This grant furthers that goal by training the next group of exceptional SCORE mentors."

Past Deluxe Corporation Foundation grants have funded SCORE Public Service Announcements and have enabled SCORE to develop key online training materials for its volunteers, including the current Mentoring Methodology. At last year's SCORE Awards, Deluxe Corporation received SCORE's top honor, the Lou Campanelli Award, for its unwavering commitment to supporting the U.S. small business community.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Deluxe Corporation Foundation for enabling this game-changing opportunity, which positions SCORE with increased resources to support our volunteers and small businesses," said SCORE VP of Development Resa Kierstein.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide 750,000+ free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2017, SCORE volunteers helped to create 54,506 small businesses and 61,534 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. is a growth engine for small businesses and financial institutions. Nearly 4.4 million small business customers access Deluxe's wide range of products and services, including customized checks and forms, as well as website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and logo design. For our approximately 4,900 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in checks, data driven marketing, treasury management and digital engagement solutions. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

