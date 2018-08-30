Score this Football Season with Double Your Sides at Dickey's

From a watch party of two to a tailgate of many, Dickey's has the perfect option for every football lovers' experience. Dickey's Packs include the Picnic Pack, perfect for two; the Family Pack, perfect for four to six; or the XL Family Pack, perfect for six to eight. With the purchase of any of these Packs, Dickey's guests can double their amount of savory sides for only five dollars.

Guests can choose to double their sides at Dickey's with the purchase of a Picnic, Family or XL Pack from September 3 to September 30.

This offer is available in-store only with coupon.

Find your local Dickey's Barbecue Pit here.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.



Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:



Callie Head



chead@dickeys.com



Ashley Richardson



arichardson@dickeys.com

SOURCE Dickey's Barbecue

Related Links

https://www.dickeys.com

