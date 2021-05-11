Scorebuddy Announces Acquisition of CxMoments: A Fully Integrated Text Analytics Solution for Call Centers

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Scorebuddy https://scorebuddyqa.com/, the best-in-class contact center quality assurance platform provider announced that it has acquired CxMoments https://Cxmoments.com/, a fully integrated text analytics solution that uses AI and machine learning to mine text data and customer conversations delivering critical, data-driven insights and exposing the reasons why customers contact you. This acquisition will add another solution to Scorebuddy's award winning, contact center quality and learning solutions platform for delivering excellent customer service.

"Joining forces with Scorebuddy provides a great opportunity for CxMoments and its customers to enhance the reach and benefits of AI Text Analytics" says Emmanuel Doubinsky, CEO of CxMoments. "Combined with Scorebuddy's leading Quality Management platform, CxMoments AI becomes the engine that will streamline and automate QA support for contact centers."

Scorebuddy is the first QA platform to offer state-of-the-art AI text analytics fully integrated with its core contact center QA product Scorebuddy Customer Insights using Text Analytics. and fully featured LMS Scorebuddy LMS™.

Combining the power of AI and Machine learning and applying it to customer conversations allows quality teams to extend their coverage to 100% of interactions and let the system intelligently select customer interactions for evaluation by the quality team.

"We are incredibly excited to announce this first of its kind contact center focused text analytics solution. The potential to reach into customer conversations and intelligently select them for evaluation has huge potential for organizations. Surfacing those hidden insights automatically is going to revolutionize the way QA is applied." says Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, Scorebuddy.

Scorebuddy's text analytics includes rich out-of-the-box dashboards, integration with the Scorebuddy platform and a range of front-end solutions including Zendesk, Freshdesk and Salesforce. In a few clicks, you can categorize and analyze 100,000's of customer support cases, tickets and live chats.

Scorebuddy Text Analytics solution provides these benefits and more:

Improve and efficiently extend customer support to 100% coverage

Determine recurring issues you should fix

Detect the customer sentiment per topic

Decide upon which topics to train your agents on

Clear support backlogs by prioritizing tickets based on query type

For more information on Scorebuddy, Scorebuddy please go to Scorebuddy Customer Insights using Text Analytics.

About Scorebuddy: Scorebuddy is an award-winning quality assurance solution for scoring customer service calls, emails, and web chat. Design and build your own scorecards, collect results and share, collaborate and review with staff. The tool is designed to replace spreadsheets and static scoring systems, streamlining the process, optimizing agent performance and providing advanced reporting. Scorebuddy's integrated customer surveys gather customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) post interaction, and tie them back to the agent. Scorebuddy's LMS helps contact center managers and quality assurance specialists efficiently deliver, effectively track, and accurately measure the results of contact center training.

