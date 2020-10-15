Scorebuddy Announces the Release of a Fully Integrated Learning Management System (LMS) with its World-Class Quality Assurance Solution

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Scorebuddy https://scorebuddyqa.com/, a best-in-class contact center quality assurance solution provider, announces that it has released a new version of its dedicated contact center quality management solution, along with a fully integrated LMS and a Customer Sentiment survey tool, to create a comprehensive suite of solutions for contact centers' who wish to establish a winning strategy for delivering excellent customer service.

Scorebuddy Briefly Explained Scorebuddy Academy

Scorebuddy has brought together its contact center quality management solution, with its integrated customer sentiment survey tool that gathers customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) post customer interaction; along with its new learning & development solution Scorebuddy LMS™ https://scorebuddyqa.com/us/learning/, into a single platform. Scorebuddy's LMS is the first QA platform to offer a fully featured LMS along with Scorebuddy Academy™ a rich library of curated content.

"We are very excited to announce this first of its kind contact center focused LMS. Initial feedback from our user community has been very positive and underlines the value of tying L&D to Quality," says Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder at Scorebuddy.

Scorebuddy's easy-to-use LMS helps contact center managers and quality assurance specialists efficiently deliver, effectively manage, and accurately measure the results of contact center training.

Scorebuddy's Fully Featured LMS includes:

Create your own branded LMS Portal

Blended Live and online courses

Full Track and Report features

Basic Authoring tool

Fully SCORM and xAPI compliant

Exams and Assessments

Learning Paths

Gamification

Scorebuddy Academy™ is a library of rich curated expert courses as well as Scorebuddy easy access training content for customers who wish to train and certify their teams in the use of Scorebuddy.

For more information on Scorebuddy, Scorebuddy LMS™ and Scorebuddy Academy™ go to: https://scorebuddyqa.com/us/learning/

About Scorebuddy: Scorebuddy is quality assurance solution for scoring customer service calls, emails, and web chat. It is a dedicated, stand-alone staff scoring system based in the cloud, requiring no integration. Build your own scorecards, collect results and share, collaborate and review with staff. The tool is designed to replace spreadsheets and static scoring systems. Please watch our video to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyUum8fpqJA

Scorebuddy Social Networks:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/score_buddy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/scorebuddy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scorebuddy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ScoreBuddy

Related Links

http://www.scorebuddyqa.com

Media Contact:

Attention: Dick Bourke

[email protected]

+353-1-4100729

Unit 101, The Masonry

151 Thomas Street

Dublin 8 Ireland

SOURCE Scorebuddyqa.com

Related Links

https://scorebuddyqa.com

