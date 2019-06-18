Scores of Giant Sturgeon Are Being Caught by Anglers on the Columbia River, Says Total Fisherman

ASTORIA, Ore., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anglers are finding it unbelievable that they are catching dozens of sturgeon per trip, with the average size being over five feet in length. Mid June is already seeing fish in the six to nine-foot range being landed. Large fish being so easily caught in the calm waters of the Columbia River, make Astoria an attractive summertime adventure destination.

"Anglers want to catch the fish of a lifetime," says professional fishing guide Kevin Newell. "The lower Columbia River doesn't disappoint; we see anglers catch their biggest fish ever on a daily basis. Seeing the smiles never gets old."

Astoria, Oregon sees an influx of travelers and anglers visiting to escape the heat of summer and reel in big fish. Located close to the cool waters of the Pacific Ocean, the climate is a mild 60 – 70 degrees during much of July and August. This year's large influx of sturgeon have arrived for the same reason, cool river water that holds huge schools of Anchovy bait fish that they feed on.

Local Astoria fishing charters & guides like Lacey DeWeert, specialize in getting their clients hooked up to these hard fighting and acrobatic sturgeon. With a grin, Lacey says "This is a phenomenally healthy catch and release fishery. Where else can you catch so many fish that are measured in feet? Our small sturgeon are three to five feet in length and our oversize fish can be up to ten feet in length! When fish of this size jump completely out of the water, everyone in the boat is yelling in amazement. I have the best job in the world!"

The Columbia's prime sturgeon fishing begins in mid-June and tapers off in early August. Late June through July provides the best sturgeon fishing of the year. Anglers in the know, find it easy to have days where they land 30 to 50 fish, sometimes more. "Big fish, light tackle and uncrowded conditions make it a bucket list fishing trip," says Newell.

Astoria has great restaurants and lodging, close proximity to ocean beaches and world class sturgeon, salmon and Albacore Tuna fishing. It's easy to see why some of the country's best fishing guides and charters call this location home.

