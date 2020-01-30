ScoreSense® Leverages Machine Learning to Take Its Customer Experience to the Next Level

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide customers with the most personalized credit experience possible, One Technologies, LLC has partnered with data management innovator Arrikto Inc. (https://www.arrikto.com/) to incorporate Machine Learning (ML) into its ScoreSense® credit platform.

"To truly empower consumers to take control of their financial future, we must rely on insights from real data—not on assumptions and guesswork," said Halim Kucur, Chief Product Officer at One Technologies, LLC. The innovations we have introduced provide data-driven intelligence about customers' needs and wants before they know this information themselves."

"ScoreSense delivers state-of-the-art credit information through their ongoing investment in the most cutting-edge machine learning products the industry has to offer," said Constantinos Venetsanopoulos, Founder and CEO of Arrikto Inc. "Our partnership has been a big success because One Technologies aligns seamlessly with the most forward-looking developers in the ML space and understands the tremendous value of data for serving customers better."

ScoreSense ( https://www.scoresense.com ) serves as a one-stop digital resource where consumers can access credit scores and reports from all three main credit bureaus—TransUnion®, Equifax®, and Experian®—and comprehensively pinpoint the factors which are most affecting their credit.

About One Technologies

One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense ®, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their credit profiles from all three main bureaus using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools and one-on-one Customer Care support that can help them make the most sense of their credit.

One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas and was established in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/ .

