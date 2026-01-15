Scorpion Convert Wins 2026 BIG Innovation Award

Scorpion earns its third consecutive BIG Innovation Award for technology built to help local businesses capture more booked revenue.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced that Scorpion Convert has been named a winner of the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This recognition marks Scorpion's third BIG Innovation Award, following its 2025 recognition for RevenueMAX and 2024 recognition for AI Chat. Together, these awards recognize Scorpion's focus on building technology that helps local businesses maximize their revenue.

The Business Intelligence Group recognized Convert for helping local businesses solve a common problem: missed calls, leads, and slow follow-up. Convert offers 24/7 AI-powered intake, lead qualification, and real-time appointment booking across phone, text, chat, and online inquiries. Clients using Scorpion Convert increased booking rates by an average of 26% with 2,540 booked appointments without staff involvement and $2.17 million in revenue generated.

The BIG Innovation Awards is a global recognition program that honors companies, products, and leaders who are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It's about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business."

Judges highlighted Convert's revenue impact, operational value, and ability to reduce missed opportunities.

"We're grateful to receive a third BIG Innovation Award and to be recognized again by the Business Intelligence Group," said Rustin Kretz, Founder & CEO of Scorpion. "We built Convert because we saw local businesses losing opportunities, even when the demand was there. We're proud of the impact our teams are delivering and honored to see that work recognized."

Scorpion joins 159 winners recognized for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise technology.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening.

To learn more about Scorpion Convert and how it helps local businesses turn more inquiries into booked revenue, visit scorpion.co/convert.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs, these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

