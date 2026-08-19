Scorpion Expands Google Ads Offering with Demand Gen

The addition helps local businesses reach buyers during the research phase

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced an expanded advertising offering that pairs Google Demand Gen with AI Max, Broad Match, and Smart Bidding to help local businesses reach buyers earlier in their journey.

Most businesses aren't thinking about marketing to people who aren't looking for them yet, but they should be. Google reports that most people come across new businesses while scrolling, watching, and reading online, not while searching, and that the large majority act on what they find soon after. By the time someone searches for a service provider, they have often already chosen who to call, and the business that reached them sooner, while they were still researching, is the one that gets remembered. On average, 68% of Demand Gen conversions come from people who did not see a business's Search ads in the 30 days before converting. That is the moment Demand Gen was built for.

Demand Gen is a Google campaign type that serves ads across YouTube, including Shorts, along with Discover and Gmail. Instead of waiting for someone to run a search, it uses Google's AI to reach people already showing interest in a topic related to what a business offers, putting the business into consideration while the buyer is still deciding. Unlike blind display advertising, it reaches an audience that Google's AI has qualified. YouTube Shorts reaches audiences other platforms don't, with 45% of its US users not on TikTok and 65% not on Reels, and it delivers more than double the long-term return on ad spend of TV, streaming, and paid social.

"For Local Services, it's imperative that your business be visible, build connections, and drive performance. Demand Gen can help your business address these 3 key points in a single campaign type," said Darren Pan, Regional Product Lead at YouTube.

Google recommends running Demand Gen alongside its search tools (AI Max, Broad Match, and Smart Bidding) rather than on its own, and Scorpion now supports that approach for clients whose budgets and goals fit. Scorpion builds, runs, and optimizes campaigns, so the business owner doesn't have to manage any of it. Demand Gen reaches people while they are still researching, and search campaigns capture them once they are ready to act. Advertisers who added Demand Gen to their Search or Performance Max campaigns saw an average 14% increase in conversions.

Service businesses like law firms, home services companies, and pest control providers are well suited to Demand Gen, since the format rewards showing real work, from finished jobs to before-and-after results. These campaigns depend on strong video and display assets, and Scorpion produces the creative that each one needs.

"Most of a business's future customers aren't searching yet. They're still deciding who to trust," said Ashlie Kim, SVP of Advertising at Scorpion. "Demand Gen lets our clients reach them in that window, and we handle the complexity so the business owner doesn't have to."

Learn more about Scorpion's marketing solutions by visiting scorpion.co/marketing-solutions.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

Contact Information:

Kailee Butler

Scorpion Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion