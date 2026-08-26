Scorpion Wins 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Lead Management Innovation

Scorpion Convert recognized for closing the gap between lead generation and revenue; responsible for influencing $31 million in revenue for local businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced it has won the "Lead Management Innovation Award" in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. It's the third industry award in under a year for Scorpion Convert, the company's AI-powered lead management solution, following a 2026 Big Innovation Award and a 2025 Global AI Award.

Scorpion Wins the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Lead Management Innovation

Local businesses invest heavily to generate leads, but a large share never turn into revenue. Missed calls, slow responses, and after-hours inquiries open a gap between generating a lead and converting it, and that loss usually goes unnoticed. Scorpion built Convert to close it.

"Across the services industry, every lead can represent an opportunity, and businesses need the right tools to respond quickly, provide helpful information, and make the most of that opportunity," said Matt Bentley, Chief Data Scientist at Scorpion. "That's the problem we set out to fix and we're very proud to see it be recognized here."

Convert automatically engages, qualifies, and schedules leads in real time across phone, text, and web forms, around the clock through AI voice and messaging assistants, rather than just tracking or routing them after they arrive. Convert has influenced more than $31 million in revenue, $12 million outside of business hours, and booked more than 12,000 jobs.

The 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards drew more than 4,000 nominations from companies worldwide, with winners including Adobe, Similarweb, and Microsoft Advertising. Scorpion is honored to be named among the winners.

To learn more about the MarTech Breakthrough Awards and view the full winners list, visit martechbreakthrough.com/2026-winners.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 25 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

Contact Information:

Kailee Butler

Scorpion Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion