Scorpion Repel Az Budget Brothers Termite & Pest

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOW DANGEROUS CAN AN ENCOUNTER WITH A SCORPION BE? WHAT MAKES SCORPIONS SO DANGEROUS?



Scorpions can be very dangerous for some. Their venom causes each person to react differently. Some feel a numbing, burning sensation where they were stung for up to 24 hours. Others can have that same feeling spread throughout the body. Children have been hospitalized with thousands of dollars in medical bills. Even small pets sometimes have to be rushed to the vet.

WHAT WOULD YOUR RESPONSE BE TO THE WOMAN WHO FLUSHED THE SCORPION DOWN THE KITCHEN SINK? COULD THAT SCORPION SURVIVE? CAN A SCORPION DROWN OR BE BOILED? IS IT POSSIBLE THE SCORPION COULD COME BACK UP THE DRAIN?



I would hope that she used the side that wasn't connected to the garbage disposal so that it goes down the drain. Otherwise, hit that garbage disposal switch! [laughing] As for drowning or boiling scorpions, I've heard of customers doing that and more with scorpions. Customers can get fairly creative!

WHAT SHOULD SOMEONE DO IF THEY SEE A SCORPION IN THEIR HOME?



First and foremost, don't panic. Use something that can both squish and remove the scorpion and its remains from whatever it's on. Be careful though because the stinger on a scorpion can still sting you when it is dead if you touch it. Next, give us a call to schedule an estimate for applying Scorpion Repel for future prevention into your home. Finally, set up pest service with us to eliminate the existing population in your yard. When scorpions cannot climb up the base of your home they will then walk along the base of the structure and expose themselves more frequently to pesticides. This will increase the effectiveness of pesticide applications against scorpions as they are already very resistant to them.

WHAT EXACTLY IS SCORPION REPEL AND WHAT MAKES IT SUCH A REVOLUTIONARY PRODUCT?



Scorpion Repel is basically 2 different liquid compounds that are applied directly on the base of a home, building, or wall. What makes it revolutionary is that once Scorpion Repel is dried it completely prevents scorpions from getting into your home.

HOW DOES IT PREVENT NEW INFESTATIONS?



Once Scorpion Repel is dry it is a smooth, durable, glass-like finish that scorpions can't climb. The surface is so smooth that they can't get a grip to climb upwards onto the structure and then find vulnerabilities that allow them entry into the home.

HOW EFFECTIVE IS THIS COMPARED TO ALTERNATIVE APPROACHES?



Scorpion Repel is the only one hundred percent effective way to keep scorpions out of your home. Home seals don't keep scorpions from crawling on your home.

IS IT CONSIDERED SAFE AROUND CHILDREN AND PETS?



Absolutely. Like any liquid product, we advise that pets and children stay until the surface is completely dry so our product isn't compromised.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE FOR THE PRODUCT TO DRY?



It takes up to 24 hours until it is dry to the touch and up to 72 hours until it is fully cured.

HOW LONG DOES THE PRODUCT LAST?



The first home was done a little over five years ago and, to date, it has had no scorpions found inside.

DOES THE SERVICE INCLUDE A WARRANTY?



Yes. Our product comes with a five year warranty that can be renewed annually after that.

HOW LONG DOES THE PROCESS TAKE, AND WHAT DOES IT ENTAIL?



The process varies from home to home. It can take anywhere from 3 to 4 hours on your average sized house to a full day or more on your larger luxury homes.

WHERE IS THE PRODUCT APPLIED AND HOW IS IT DONE?



The product is applied on the stem wall of the home or along the base of the structure. It is hand painted on for the first two coats and then a third coat is applied with a gravity fed paint spray gun.

IS THERE ANY PREPARATION REQUIRED FOR THE SERVICE?



We ask that the customer provides us full access around the exterior of the home, and the base of the structure is cleared of storage and vegetation.

DO YOU NEED TO LEAVE THE HOME WHILE THE SERVICE IS BEING COMPLETED?

No, not at all.

DOES IT PREVENT OTHER PESTS FROM ENTERING YOUR HOME?



I can't really advertise that it prevents other pests entering your home, but I can say that our customers have noticed a strong decrease of general pest intrusions into their home.

IF THE PRODUCT IS DESIGNED TO PREVENT SCORPIONS FROM ENTERING YOUR HOME, CAN IT ALSO BE USED TO PREVENT SCORPIONS FROM ENTERING YOUR YARD?



Absolutely! You can apply this at the outer base of your block wall around your back yard or courtyard.

WHAT MAKES IT A WORTHWHILE INVESTMENT?



You're protecting yourself, loved ones, and pets from being stung by scorpions in what is supposed to be the safest place for you, your home.

WHAT AREAS DO YOU CURRENTLY SERVICE? DO YOU PLAN TO EXPAND YOUR SERVICE AREA IN THE FUTURE?



We currently service the entire Phoenix metro area, Maricopa City, New River, Gold Canyon, Florence, Arizona City, Wittmann, and Tonopah.

