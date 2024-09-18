Scorpion Strengthens Commitment to Legal Industry with Acquisition of Get Noticed Get Found, Advancing its Consolidation Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced it has acquired Get Noticed Get Found (GNGF), a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on law firms. This strategic acquisition further solidifies Scorpion's position as a consolidator in the digital agency space. By combining Scorpion's tools and integrated solutions, GNGF's customers will have access to the advanced digital marketing capabilities they need to stay competitive.

As the legal industry rapidly evolves, driven by advancements in AI and the complexity of digital advertising, many small and mid-sized legal marketing agencies face the challenge of keeping pace. Limited resources for research, development, and technology investments make it difficult for smaller agencies to navigate the digital landscape effectively, ultimately leaving clients at a disadvantage. By acquiring GNGF, Scorpion is addressing these challenges, offering law firms the technology and solutions needed to thrive in today's market.

"Scorpion's resources, technology and industry-leading expertise make them the perfect partner to take GNGF's services to the next level," said Mark Homer, Chief Executive Officer of Get Noticed Get Found. "As the industry changes, we need to change with it. Our clients deserve best-in-class technology to remain agile and stay ahead. I realized that GNGF needed the backing of a larger organization, and Scorpion's cutting-edge tools, combined with their shared mission of delivering great outcomes for clients, made them the ideal choice."

The acquisition helps address the need for agencies to scale their operations and maintain competitiveness without sacrificing the quality of service they offer to clients. GNGF's legal clients will benefit from Scorpion's innovative technology that delivers measurable improvements in lead generation and cost per acquisition.

"The acquisition of Get Noticed Get Found is an important milestone in Scorpion's ongoing strategy to offer the latest marketing and technology solutions to growth-minded local businesses," said Azim Nagree, Chief Strategy Officer of Scorpion. "By joining forces, both Scorpion and GNGF's clients have access to a broader suite of digital marketing solutions, empowering them to stay ahead of the curve. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class AI-based technology and services to a growing client base."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses find their most valuable clients through digital marketing solutions. With technology focused on driving revenue at every step of the client journey, Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads, and toward a focus on what truly matters, revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI, unmatched data, and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

Media Contacts

Daysi Robles Lopez

PR for Scorpion

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion