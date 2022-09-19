Scorpion Yachts is the world's first to trade ownerships in NFTs

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Scorpion Yachts will be the first in the world to convert half of its charter fleet totaling 8 million in Miami, The Hamptons, Ibiza, Mallorca and St Tropez to co-owner Non-Fungible Token-NFT based on smart contract technology on the blockchain with an annual fixed return.

Co-ownership NFT

Half of the ownership per Scorpion Yacht is issued through co-ownership NFTs from 4.500 euros each at 7% interest per year. Scorpion Yachts NFTs are freely tradable at all times on the secondary market such as www.opensea.io

"SYC is the world's first hybrid Web3 community by having fun at our events and offering discounts to our members." Founder, Dirk Oerlemans

First Hybrid Web3 Community

Scorpion Yachts established www.scorpionyachtclub.com, also the world's first hybrid Web3 club, with online and offline events and special member rates for renting boats, sports cars and houses. They offer annual memberships that are cheaper to buy and non-volatile, unlike their future more expensive perpetual NFT memberships, which are also tradable on the secondary market and get your investment back. As limited edition SYC NFT memberships will be launched in 2023, they will remain scarce.

Car & Yacht Rally

As a member you can take advantage of worldwide online and offline local events. For example, in the spring there is a SYC Car & Yacht rally in Miami and Amsterdam with the closing party at the Scorpion Yachts in Ibiza.

Residents

Residents in Miami, The Hamptons, Ibiza, Mallorca and St Tropez can enjoy all the luxury of a yacht without the hassle of renting or owning it at a much lower cost. Members also have the option to get back up to 50% of the annual fee by offering their profitable high season days for external charters.

About Scorpion Yacht Club

Dirk Oerlemans, owner of Scorpion Yachts, has started several companies since 1996 and started the Scorpion Yacht Club in Dubai, making him the first yacht builder in the world to also offer tokenized NFT memberships and co-ownership.

More information: https://www.scorpionyachtclub.com/ / https://www.scorpionyachts.com/ / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnmoiIWWwd8

Press contact

Dirk Oerlemans

Tel.: 0031646179497

Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion Yacht Club