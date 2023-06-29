Scorpius BioManufacturing Expands Leadership Team With VP, Manufacturing Operations Matthew R. LeClair

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpius BioManufacturing, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), expanded its leadership team to include Matthew R. LeClair as VP, Manufacturing Operations. LeClair brings more than 30 years of experience in all phases of development from R&D through commercial manufacturing. He has expertise in cell culture, manufacturing, technical operations, and site management. Prior to Scorpius, LeClair spent nearly 20 years at Takeda, including as site head at both international and U.S.-based biologics facilities. He then joined Abzena as the SVP and Site Head of Operations for the company's San Diego CDMO facility. LeClair will oversee all manufacturing operations at Scorpius' San Antonio facility, which includes separate buildings for mammalian and microbial manufacturing.

Joe Payne, Scorpius' Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs, said, "It's important to have manufacturing leaders be committed to quality and compliance, and Matthew is extremely committed. He fits in seamlessly at Scorpius because he does not take shortcuts. He's had an immediate impact on the organization, and I'm excited to work closely with him to continue building Scorpius into a world-class CDMO."

Scorpius' first facility in San Antonio, Texas has available capacity for clinical-scale mammalian and microbial programs and has on-site process and analytical development services. LeClair is one of several industry veterans who has relocated to San Antonio's growing biotech ecosystem to lead Scorpius.

Scorpius is committed to building US-based biomanufacturing capacity, with plans to construct a commercial-scale facility in Manhattan, Kansas, which LeClair will be closely involved in. This will enable clients to start their projects quickly using the immediate capacity at San Antonio and remain with Scorpius throughout the entire product lifecycle.

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity to build a premier biomanufacturing company from the ground up, and to build it the right way," said LeClair, who is also a United States Navy veteran. "Scorpius has made incredible progress so far, and I'm honored to help the company become leaders in both clinical and commercial biomanufacturing. Our team has an exciting second half of the year ahead of us with aggressive hiring plans and helping our current clients advance their clinical programs."

About Scorpius BioManufacturing

Scorpius BioManufacturing is a CDMO focused on large molecules that provides a broad array of biologics manufacturing, analytical and R&D services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies to advance their discoveries and deliver new therapies to patients. The company's first facility in San Antonio, TX prioritizes American-made equipment, reagents, and materials. By integrating analytical methods development, process development, cGMP manufacturing product characterization, and QC release testing, Scorpius can efficiently develop a client-specific clinical manufacturing solution that enables a faster path to clinical trials and product commercialization. For more information, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com and follow Scorpius on LinkedIn.

