Scotch Brand partners with Ego Nwodim to inspire joyful holiday gifting

Resting Gift Face is the unmistakable, often involuntary expression that appears when someone receives a gift that's less than thoughtfully presented – from the forced smile after opening a last-minute bagged present to the subtle sigh when faced with an unadorned shipping box. It's a common occurrence: over half of Americans admit to using their RGF during the holidays to hide their disappointment with receiving poorly wrapped gifts and 57% say they've perfected the art of masking their true reactions*. Recognizing this all too relatable experience, Scotch Brand is putting Resting Gift Face on display this season, showing how thoughtful wrapping can turn awkward reactions into moments of genuine joy.

Ego Nwodim brings humor and warmth as the face of the campaign, sharing relatable RGF moments and demonstrating how Scotch® Gift-Wrap Tape makes it easy to wrap gifts with creativity and care-- because every present deserves a real smile, not another list-minute gift bag.

"I'm excited to partner with Scotch Brand to take on the season's most dreaded reaction, Resting Gift Face," says comedian and actress, Ego Nwodim. "When a gift feels truly thoughtful, and the wrapping is just as special as what's inside, it's impossible not to smile and share in the joy it's meant to bring. A little extra effort (and skipping the gift bag!) goes a long way and always brings out the best reactions from my friends and family. It's something we can all feel good about!"

For generations, Scotch Gift-Wrap Tape has been the go-to choice for holiday gift-givers, helping make every unwrapping moment brighter. Designed to virtually disappear on most wrapping papers, Scotch Gift-Wrap Tape creates a smooth finish and keeps gifts securely sealed, giving peace of mind and a polished presentation, even in the busiest holiday moments.

"We believe the true magic of the holidays lies in the joy that gifting brings—not just for the recipient, but for the giver as well," says Karina Chavez, president of 3M's Consumer Business Group. "When care and creativity are put into every present, each moment of giving and unwrapping is transformed into a joyful experience, sparking genuine excitement for everyone involved."

Don't let Resting Gift Face steal the joy from your holiday celebrations. Leave gift bags behind and transform ordinary gifting moments into extraordinary experiences with Scotch Gift-Wrap Tape —so every wrapping and unwrapping is met with smiles, laughter, and true holiday cheer.

See how Ego Nwodim takes on Resting Gift Face this holiday with Scotch Brand – watch the campaign video HERE and visit www.ScotchBrand.com/holiday for creative wrapping tips and inspiration to elevate your gift presentation this holiday season.

*Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans who celebrate winter holidays; commissioned by Scotch™ Brand and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, 2024.

About Scotch™ Brand

At Scotch™ Brand, we believe in resourcefulness and ingenuity. We exist to empower the hands-on ingenuity in everyone and help bring their visions to life. But, to do a job well, you need the right tools. Since the invention of the first masking tape in 1925, Scotch™ Brand and 3M have offered more than 1000 varieties of adhesive tape and countless other products from spray adhesives and super glue to tape dispensers and laminators. For every project there's an ideal tool. We'd like to help you find it. Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or TikTok.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

