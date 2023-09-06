Scotch-Bright Swift Scrub & Shower Wand recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

The brand took notice of a growing consumer trend/hack that used the Scotch-Brite™ Soap Control Dishwand as a shower cleaner and set out to provide consumers with a solution specifically designed for the bathroom. Keeping the elements of the wand function that users already love, the brand introduced the Scotch-Brite Swift Scrub Tub & Shower Wand, which cuts through messes three times faster than similar leading bathroom cleaning supplies, making it the ultimate lime scale, pink gunk and soap scum remover. The product is safe to use on most bathroom surfaces, including glass, tile and porcelain, prevents streaking, and ensures an even and controlled distribution of cleaning solutions with a leak-free guarantee.

"Consumers want cleaning tools and products that save time and get the job done and the Scotch-Brite team is committed to delivering on that," said Amanda Dauphinais, Vice President, 3M Home and Auto Care. "They want to care for their homes – and especially their bathrooms – without added hassle or fuss. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Good Housekeeping team, a trusted authority in household cleaning, and excited to bring this new solution to the market."

The Scotch-Brite Swift Scrub Tub & Shower Wand is recognized within the Brilliant Bathroom category of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. The product retails for $9.99 and is available at most retailers, including Target.

