Scotch-Bright Swift Scrub & Shower Wand recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

News provided by

3M

06 Sep, 2023, 10:10 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotch-Brite® Swift Scrub Tub & Shower Wand is recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Utilizing the brand's proprietary "precision scrubbing technology," the product is named for its effectiveness in getting tough jobs done – quickly and effectively while keeping hands out of the "ick" when cleaning all the nooks and crannies around bathroom tubs, showers, fixtures and sinks.

Scotch-Brite® Swift Scrub Tub & Shower Wand is recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Utilizing the brand's proprietary “precision scrubbing technology,” the product is named for its effectiveness in getting tough jobs done – quickly and effectively.
Scotch-Brite® Swift Scrub Tub & Shower Wand is recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Utilizing the brand's proprietary “precision scrubbing technology,” the product is named for its effectiveness in getting tough jobs done – quickly and effectively.

The brand took notice of a growing consumer trend/hack that used the Scotch-Brite™ Soap Control Dishwand as a shower cleaner and set out to provide consumers with a solution specifically designed for the bathroom. Keeping the elements of the wand function that users already love, the brand introduced the Scotch-Brite Swift Scrub Tub & Shower Wand, which cuts through messes three times faster than similar leading bathroom cleaning supplies, making it the ultimate lime scale, pink gunk and soap scum remover. The product is safe to use on most bathroom surfaces, including glass, tile and porcelain, prevents streaking, and ensures an even and controlled distribution of cleaning solutions with a leak-free guarantee.

"Consumers want cleaning tools and products that save time and get the job done and the Scotch-Brite team is committed to delivering on that," said Amanda Dauphinais, Vice President, 3M Home and Auto Care. "They want to care for their homes – and especially their bathrooms – without added hassle or fuss. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Good Housekeeping team, a trusted authority in household cleaning, and excited to bring this new solution to the market."

The Scotch-Brite Swift Scrub Tub & Shower Wand is recognized within the Brilliant Bathroom category of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. The product retails for $9.99 and is available at most retailers, including Target.

About 3M 
3M believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news

About Scotch-Brite™
For 65 years, the Scotch-Brite™ Brand has been brightening homes and lives with cleaning expertise and innovative solutions that power through tough messes and let you enjoy the feeling of clean. With our ever-expanding line of products, we are a trusted leader in cleaning and a staple in households worldwide. Learn more at scotch-brite.com.

SOURCE 3M

Also from this source

3M Announces Combat Arms Settlement

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.