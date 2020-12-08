Scotch-Brite™ Brand Spreads Cheer, Not Germs With Holiday Gift Guide

From disinfectant-themed pajamas and actual disinfectant, to bedazzled toilet scrubbers and "Cleaning is My Cardio" t-shirts, consumers can help spread holiday cheer instead of germs this season, helping provide a much-needed fresh start this holiday season. The gift guide also includes 3M's TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner, which was recently approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for kill claims against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The best part? All Scotch-Brite™ Brand Holiday Gift Guide items are free, while supplies last through December 23, 2020.

Inspired by the 51 percent of Americans who have cleaning supplies on their holiday wish list, Scotch-Brite™ Brand seeks to spread cheer, not germs, with one-of-a-kind Holiday Gift Guide.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that disinfectant was the hot item of the year, but it is!" said Philipps. "The Scotch-Brite™ Brand Holiday Gift Guide was created knowing that everyone's holiday wish lists were looking different this year. Not only is the brand offering tried and true cleaning tools and disinfectant, they're inspiring people to have some fun while they scrub and sanitize – something that isn't always super exciting."

"Given the importance of cleaning in 2020, it's no wonder that two-thirds of Americans claim they feel relief or thrill when they see cleaning supplies stocked on store shelves," said Beth Edinger, Vice President of 3M's Home Care Division. "We introduced the Scotch-Brite™ Brand Holiday Gift Guide to not only help support home care and consumers' wellness, but also bring a smile to people's faces amid an incredibly challenging and stressful time."

SCOTCH-BRITE™ BRAND HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE ITEMS

To order from the Scotch-Brite™ Brand Holiday Gift Guide, consumers can visit Scotch-Brite.com/GiftGuide and select from a limited supply of 14 different items across four cleaning-inspired categories. Starting Tuesday, December 8, 2020 through Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. EST, a new category of gifts will be available for gifting. While supplies last, consumers will be directed to enter in their first and last name, shipping address and email. Limit of one gift item per person. The Holiday Gift Guide includes:

Scrub & Sterilize in Style: Available for Gifting on December 8

Available for Gifting on "Disinfectant & Sponges & Toilet Scrubbers & Dishwands" Hoodie



"Cleaning is My Cardio" T-shirt



Bedazzled Advanced Soap Control Non-Scratch Dishwand



Bedazzled Disposable Toilet Scrubber

Après Cleaning Luxuries : Available for Gifting on December 9

Available for Gifting on "Dreaming of Disinfectant" Pajamas



"Shhh...the House is Clean and I Deserve This" Sleep Mask



"Clean Changes Everything" Plush Bathrobe



"I Came, I Cleaned, I Chilled" Relaxation Kit

Gifts They Won't Return : Available for Gifting on December 10

Available for Gifting on Holiday Stocking & Scrub Squad Stuffers



"My Guest Destroyed the Bathroom" Survival Kit



"Confident Clean" Gift Set

Merry & Brite : Available for Gifting on December 11

Available for Gifting on Advanced Scrub Dots Sparkling Christmas Tree Topper



Merry Maids "Cleaning Reinforcements Are Here" Gift Certificate



"Seasonally Spotless Cleaning Tools" 2021 Calendar

Download visual assets for the Scotch-Brite™ Brand Holiday Gift Guide HERE.

SCOTCH-BRITE™ BRAND CLEANING SURVEY RESULTS

While 2020 has proven to be a year filled with continuous changes, one thing has remained constant – the need to clean. That's why it's no surprise that:

70 percent of Americans agree that keeping their homes clean was more challenging than ever this year, and 66 percent stated it is harder to keep up with cleaning than it is to get kids to pay attention to virtual learning.

Two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) admit to feeling relief or thrill when they finally see fully stocked store shelves of disinfectants and sanitizers.

82 percent of Americans expect to get gifts that are less useful than cleaning supplies.

3M DISINFECTANT APPROVED BY EPA FOR USE AGAINST THE VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19

TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner from 3M was recently approved by the EPA for kill claims against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard, non-porous surfaces. Long used for its cleaning, deodorizing and disinfecting power in high-traffic facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, schools, hotels and office buildings, 3M's TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner is now available in a convenient spray bottle for consumer use throughout the entire home.

SCOTCH-BRITE™ BRAND SUPPORT FOR CLEANING FOR A REASON

As part of its holiday program, Scotch-Brite™ Brand is proud to partner with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit organization that offers free home cleaning services to patients battling cancer. With Scotch-Brite™ Brand's support, the homes of an additional 3,000 patients will be cleaned in 2021.

"A clean environment is a necessity for patients fighting cancer and even more so during the pandemic," said Sandy Wolfrum, Director of Development for ISSA Charities, the parent non-profit organization for Cleaning for a Reason. "We offer cleaning services to as many Americans undergoing treatment as we can and Scotch-Brite™ Brand's contribution will allow us to make a significant impact in the lives of these deserving individuals. We are grateful for their partnership and support."

For more information about Scotch-Brite™ Brand, visit Scotch-Brite.com and follow Scotch-Brite™ Brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

*The Scotch-Brite™ Brand Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+ between October 27th and November 2nd, 2020, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult population, ages 18+.

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Cleaning for A Reason

Cleaning for a Reason is the nonprofit that provides free home cleaning to households battling cancer — any woman, man, or child in cancer treatment may apply. We partner with professional cleaning companies throughout the United States and Canada to donate these cleanings. For more information, go to cleaningforareason.org.

