Scotch-Brite is shaking up the way Gen Z and Millennial consumers think about everyday cleaning essentials

A vibrant new collection designed to elevate daily routines with style, powerful performance, and genuine delight in cleaning the home

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your cleaning routine is about to get a serious glow-up. Introducing Brite by Scotch-Brite™ – the first collection of its kind shaking up the category with bold, beautiful, and thoughtfully-designed tools that prove everyday essentials don't have to be boring. Available starting March 1 at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

Home is where daily life happens – where life unfolds and you're authentically you. It's a space that reflects your personality in every detail. Yet the cleaning tools that keep these spaces beautiful have been relegated to hidden corners, tucked into closets and cupboards. Not anymore. Brite by Scotch-Brite is designed to be seen and make cleaning feel effortless, with thoughtfully designed, counter-worthy tools that enhance your space and your cleaning routine.

"Next-generation consumers aren't just looking for functional products – they want everything in their homes to reflect who they are, including their cleaning tools. This means finding products that deliver powerful results yet are beautiful enough to leave on the counter. The new Brite collection was designed with this in mind – to bring sparks of delight to the everyday and transform even the most mundane tasks," said Katelyn Schulte, senior portfolio innovation manager, Home Care, 3M.

Brite by Scotch-Brite™ introduces:

Brite by Scotch-Brite™ Scrub & Wipe + Stand

This versatile, dual-sided scrubber is as effective as it is eye-catching with a tough scrubbing side and a plush sudsy side. Store to keep fresh between cleans on the innovative and convenient Drain & Dry Stand.

Thoughtful and stylish design meets a comfy, ergonomic grip in this soap-loaded tool. Best for serious scrubbing on large pans and dishes, the Palm Scrubber comes complete with a replaceable scrubbing head and a counter-worthy Drain & Dry Stand.

With an easy-to-fill and leak-proof soap dispenser, you can keep your hands clean while cleaning any mess. Perfect for dishes, pots, pans, baking sheets, sinks, stoves, counters, showers, tubs, and more. Includes a convenient Drain & Dry Stand.

A versatile, dual-sided sponge featuring a tough scrubbing side for stuck-on messes and a plush, sudsy side for gentle wiping. Non-scratch and safe for all surfaces. Works with the Drain & Dry Stand to stay fresh. Available in two shapes and colors, Midnight Mode & Fuchsia Frenzy.

Designed for the Brite by Scotch-Brite Dishwand and Palm Scrubber, these eco-friendly replacement scrubbers extend the life of your tool and keep it looking fresh.

Each product is thoughtfully crafted with eye-catching colors and standout design that bring ease, performance and delight to your cleaning routine. The Drain & Dry Stands (available on select products) solve a pain point for consumers who value both functionality and aesthetics – allowing scrubbers to dry properly while keeping counters clean and organized. Brite reimagines what cleaning tools can be – combining powerful performance and great experience with bold, beautiful design. Every detail is intentional – from the colors you see to the performance you feel.

Boost it with Brite

When you choose Brite, you're boosting more than just your clean. These elevated cleaning tools brighten your mood – making everyday tasks feel more rewarding because your cleaning essentials deserve to be as intentional and stylish as the rest of your home. That's what "Boost it with Brite" means: tools that perform powerfully, look beautiful on display, and help you curate a space aligned to your vibe. It's turning the routine into an expression of who you are.

Discover Brite

Meet Brite across the platforms where you find daily inspiration – connected TV, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and streaming audio. Additionally, the "Sparkle Squad," a diverse roster of brand ambassadors, brings Brite to life on social channels, showcasing how it elevates the everyday cleaning experience. From in-store displays to the spaces you scroll, Brite brings the bold, beautiful tools that make cleaning feel less like a chore and more like an expression of who you are.

Discover the collection of bold, stylish cleaning tools, and learn more on the Scotch-Brite website, and follow @ScotchBrite on social media.

