Scotch Whisky Market to Grow by USD 12.4 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Rising Global Demand and AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global scotch whisky market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.4 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rising international demand for scotch whisky is driving market growth, with a trend towards presence of premiumization and luxury scotch whiskies. However, increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages poses a challenge. Key market players include Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, Arran Distillers Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi and Co Ltd, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano N.V., Diageo PLC, Heaven Hill Distillery Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Paul John Whisky, Pernod Ricard SA, Quintessential Brands Group, Sazerac Co. Inc., Speymalt Whisky Distributors Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., The Edrington Group Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd..

Scotch Whisky Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 12.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, India, China, Canada, and France Key companies profiled Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, Arran Distillers Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi and Co Ltd, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano N.V., Diageo PLC, Heaven Hill Distillery Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Paul John Whisky, Pernod Ricard SA, Quintessential Brands Group, Sazerac Co. Inc., Speymalt Whisky Distributors Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., The Edrington Group Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Scotch whisky, produced in Scotland, remains a top trend in the alcoholic beverages industry. Key ingredients include cereals like malted barley, water, and yeast. Single-grain, blended grain, blended malt, and single malt varieties are popular. Export sales dominate the market, with Scotland's royal statue and millennials driving demand. Health-conscious drinkers prefer organic whisky made from organic barley and free from artificial additives and colors. Online platforms and e-commerce are growing channels. Wine and other alcoholic beverages face competition. The aging process creates a unique taste and potential health benefits, such as antioxidants, which may help prevent heart disease, blood clots, and strokes. Single grain from a single brewery and whole grains are on the rise. Liquor stores and organized retailers cater to middle class populations. Consumer preferences lean towards natural ingredients and consciousness about lifestyle and behavior.

Scotch whisky market witnesses a significant segment of consumers preferring premium and luxury expressions. These whiskies carry higher price points due to their exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. Older expressions with extended maturation periods result in complex and refined flavor profiles. Limited-edition releases, featuring unique cask finishes and packaging, add to the exclusivity and rarity. Single malt scotch whiskies, renowned for their distinct regional characteristics and flavors, are synonymous with luxury whisky experiences. Distilleries focus on promoting their single malt offerings to cater to discerning consumers. Luxury scotch whiskies are presented in exquisite packaging, including ornate bottles, wooden boxes, and detailed labels.

The Scotch whisky market in Scotland faces several challenges. Cereals like barley, malt grains, and water are key inputs, but ensuring high-quality organic sources is a challenge. The use of artificial additives for color and flavors in blended scotch whisky is a concern for health-conscious drinkers, particularly millennials. Single-malt and single-grain whiskies, made from whole grains like malted barley, are gaining popularity due to their unique taste and potential health benefits, such as antioxidants. Export sales are crucial, but competition from wine and other alcoholic beverages is fierce. Aging process in old barrels adds to production costs. Middle class population in emerging markets and lifestyle trends towards healthy drinks are opportunities. Online platforms and organized retail stores are important channels for sales. Consumer preferences for organic ingredients and natural ingredients continue to grow. Royal status and consciousness towards preventive measures influence behavior. E-commerce and liquor stores are key distribution channels. Blended Scotch whisky must adapt to these trends to remain competitive.

The global scotch whisky market faces challenges from increasing competition with other alcoholic beverages, including vodka, rum, and brandy. In the US and other American countries, the demand for spirits like mezcal, vodka, rum, and tequila has impacted scotch whisky sales negatively. European markets, including Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Belgium, and Sweden, also show a growing preference for vodka, rum, whisky, and tequila, affecting scotch whisky revenues and volumes. In contrast, China, the largest market for alcoholic beverages in APAC, presents opportunities for growth in the scotch whisky sector.

Distribution Channel 1.1 Off-trade

1.2 On-trade Product 2.1 Blended

2.2 Bulk blended

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Off-trade- The off-trade distribution channels for Scotch Whisky primarily consist of individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms. These channels offer consumers a wider selection of Scotch Whisky brands compared to on-trade channels. Major retailers such as Tesco Plc (Tesco), Carrefour SA (Carrefour), and Target Corp. (Target) are significant distributors of Scotch Whisky in hypermarkets and supermarkets. The increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of online Scotch Whisky sales, especially among Millennials, who value convenience and diverse product offerings. While the price of Scotch Whisky is generally higher online, the benefits of shopping from the comfort of one's home are attracting consumers. The off-trade segment's growth is expected to continue, contributing to the expansion of the global Scotch Whisky market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Scotch whisky, the national drink of Scotland, is renowned for its rich, complex flavors. Crafted from cereals, primarily malted barley, it undergoes a traditional process involving water from Scotland's pristine sources and yeast. Scotch whisky includes various types: single-grain, blended grain, blended malt, and single malt. Blended scotch, a popular choice, is a mix of malt and grain whiskies. Premium Scotch whisky continues to captivate consumers worldwide. Scotland's royal statues and millennials alike appreciate its unique taste and heritage. Health-conscious drinkers opt for organic whisky, made from organic barley and free from artificial additives and colors. Online platforms have made Scotch whisky accessible to a global audience. Wine and alcoholic beverages enthusiasts enjoy exploring different types, such as regular whisky made from wheat, corn, or malt grains. The Scotch whisky market caters to diverse tastes and preferences, with offerings ranging from traditional to innovative.

Market Research Overview

Scotch whisky, a distinctive alcoholic beverage hailing from Scotland, is renowned for its rich, complex flavors. Crafted from cereals, primarily malted barley, and infused with Scotland's pure water and yeast, Scotch whisky comes in various forms such as single-grain, blended grain, blended malt, and single malt. The aging process in old barrels imparts a unique taste and antioxidant properties, beneficial for heart health. Millennials and health-conscious drinkers are increasingly drawn to organic whisky, made from organic barley and free from artificial additives and colors. E-commerce and online platforms have made Scotch whisky accessible to a wider audience, including wine and alcoholic beverage enthusiasts. The Scotch whisky market caters to diverse consumer preferences, with blended scotch whisky being the most popular choice. The aging process, which can take years, adds to the whisky's royal status, making it a desirable luxury item. The middle class population and youth are also key consumers, with a growing consciousness towards healthy drinks and lifestyle choices. The Scotch whisky market is expanding, with liquor stores, organized retail stores, and food products incorporating it as an ingredient. However, the market faces competition from chemical foods and ingredients, highlighting the importance of natural and organic ingredients in Scotch whisky production. The Scotch whisky industry continues to evolve, adapting to changing consumer behavior and preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Product

Blended



Bulk Blended



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

