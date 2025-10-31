Scotiabank launches modern U.S. Cash Management platform, strengthening North American corridor capabilities

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Scotiabank today announced the official launch of its modernized U.S. Cash Management program, supported by the advanced cloud-based treasury platform, ScotiaConnect®. This marks a major step in the Bank's strategy to unify and modernize cash management capabilities across the North American corridor, a US$ 1.4 trillion (C$1.9 trillion) annual cross-border trade market.

Scotiabank's upgraded Cash Management offering is designed to help businesses manage and move money in the U.S., enabling a connected experience that supports cross-border treasury and liquidity needs. The launch includes a full suite of U.S. Deposit solutions, with various options of Savings, Operating and Term Deposit products and new account features. It also offers ACH, wire transfer and account transfer capabilities to support companies' payment and receivables needs.

The new ScotiaConnect® platform offers a personalized, frictionless and secure experience through an online portal with real-time visibility into account balances, and empowers businesses to control and optimize their payments. With a modern look and feel and intuitive navigation, it provides self-serve capabilities for corporate and commercial clients. This is complemented by the platform's direct-to-client Host-to-Host connectivity which allows companies to integrate seamlessly with Scotiabank's Cash Management services across its footprint, simplifying treasury operations. The platform is also live in Mexico, with a phased rollout planned across Scotiabank's footprint.

"We developed this platform in collaboration with our clients, incorporating their direct feedback to address real pain points and deliver a differentiated user experience," said Chad Wallace, Executive Vice President, Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank.

"ScotiaConnect® and our integrated cash management solutions strengthen our position for growth in key markets across North America, driven by ongoing innovation and improved day-to-day service. This reinforces our role as a trusted advisor and connector for multinational clients in the region," said Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head, International & Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank.

This milestone reflects Scotiabank's commitment to delivering innovative, client-driven solutions that support the evolving needs of businesses across North America.

To learn more about Scotiabank's treasury and cash management capabilities, visit https://gtb.scotiabank.com/en/global-transaction-banking.html

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as of July 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

