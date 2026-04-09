Scotland Brings Tartan Taxis to Manhattan for NYC Tartan Week

The vehicles were joined by performers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, who posed against the Manhattan skyline, bringing Scotland's culture to life ahead of the NYC Tartan Day Parade on Sixth Avenue this Saturday, led by Outlander star Sam Heughan as Grand Marshal.

Tartan Day (April 6) is celebrated across the United States, recognizing the longstanding cultural and historical ties between Scotland and the US. NYC Tartan Week builds on this national moment, culminating in the NYC Tartan Day Parade.

Cat Leaver, Director of Strategy and Creative Intelligence at VisitScotland, said:

"NYC Tartan Week, building to the Tartan Day Parade, is a strategically important opportunity to focus attention on Scotland in our largest international visitor market, where there is strong potential for growth. It provides a platform to showcase what makes Scotland a must-visit destination.

Our activity in New York allows us to engage directly with US audiences, as well as media and travel trade partners, helping to build awareness and drive future travel demand. With a packed programme of events, new experiences and enhanced connectivity — including direct flights from New York to Glasgow — 2026 is the perfect time to visit Scotland."

Alan Lane, Creative Director of the The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said:

"The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is proud to represent Scotland on the global stage and Tartan Week provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with audiences in New York.

Bringing a taste of the Tattoo to the city showcases the world-class creativity and talent that visitors experience whenever and wherever they are in Scotland."

VisitScotland's activity during NYC Tartan Week has included media engagement, a screen tourism panel, destination training, NBC activity, branded taxis and engagement with travel trade and industry partners.

The US is Scotland's largest international visitor market. In 2024, American visitors accounted for 22% (964,339) of all overseas trips and 36% (£1.4 billion) of total international visitor spend, with visitors tending to stay longer and spend more, making them a vital part of Scotland's visitor economy.

For more information about planning a trip to Scotland, visit:

www.visitscotland.com

www.edintattoo.co.uk

SOURCE VisitScotland