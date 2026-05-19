Scotland Wright Associates Promotes Nathan Williams to Principal

Advancement reflects SWA's continued commitment to creating value for clients, people, and community through trusted relationships

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotland Wright Associates (SWA), one of Atlanta's fastest-growing privately owned commercial real estate firms, announces the promotion of Nathan Williams to Principal. The move marks the latest step in SWA's continued effort to multiply its purpose: creating value for our clients, our people, and our community through trusted relationships.

Nathan Williams

Williams' path to Principal reflects steady growth across every side of the commercial real estate transaction. He began his career at Bridge Commercial Real Estate, one of Atlanta's significant landlords, where he gained deep institutional ownership experience. In 2021, he co-founded Normandy Partners, a boutique brokerage focused on landlord representation for family office and institutional clients across Greater Atlanta. He joined SWA in 2023, and since then has continued to expand the firm's service offerings — most notably helping to expand industrial services relationships with focus on the agency leasing platform. His combined principal-side, landlord, and tenant representation experience gives SWA clients a rare 360-degree perspective on every transaction.

"Nathan's advancement to Principal is exactly what our purpose looks like in practice," said Michael Tucker, CEO of Scotland Wright Associates. "Our firm exists to create value for our clients, our people, and our community through trusted relationships, and Nathan has lived that out at every step. He has earned the trust of his clients, helped grow the platforms that serve them, and invested in the people around him. Watching his career develop — from Bridge, to launching Normandy Partners, and now to Principal at SWA — has been a privilege, and we're excited about the future he's helping us shape."

"What drew me to SWA — and what has kept me here — is a culture that genuinely puts relationships first," said Williams. "Having the opportunity to help expand our platform, particularly on the industrial side, while working alongside people who care deeply about our clients and our community has been incredibly rewarding. I'm grateful to the entire SWA team and energized about the work ahead."

As Principal, Williams will continue to lead client engagements across multiple service lines while contributing to SWA's strategic direction and ongoing expansion — part of the firm's broader commitment to being a best-in-class real estate services provider since 2002.

About Scotland Wright Associates

Founded in 2002, Scotland Wright Associates (SWA) became one of the first independent tenant representation firms in Atlanta. Since then, the firm has grown its service offerings to represent both tenants and investors across the U.S. for office, industrial, and strategic capital markets transactions. SWA's purpose is to create value for its clients, its people, and its community through trusted relationships. For more information, visit scotlandwright.com.

Media Contact:

Blake Rogers

President

Scotland Wright Associates

[email protected] | (229) 318-9593

SOURCE Scotland Wright Associates