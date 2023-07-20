Scotland Wright Associates Welcomes Industry Veteran Doug Eidson and Expands Atlanta Headquarters

News provided by

Scotland Wright Associates

20 Jul, 2023, 11:09 ET

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Eidson, a tenured office tenant representation veteran in Atlanta, has joined Scotland Wright Associates (SWA) as Senior Managing Director. The addition of Eidson comes on the heels of the firm's recent growth across their office and industrial sectors, and it reinforces the firm's commitment to providing best-in-class services to tenants as they navigate the current market conditions. 

"We are excited to welcome Doug Eidson to our team," said Michael Tucker, CEO of Scotland Wright Associates. "Doug has been a trusted broker for decades in the Atlanta market, and his reputation and commitment to building long-term relationships aligns perfectly with our company's purpose. His experience navigating multiple real estate cycles in Atlanta is uniquely valuable to our clients at this dynamic time for the office market." 

As a 30-year-plus Atlanta resident, Eidson has spent the last decade with Avison Young, serving as a principal in the firm and leader within the office brokerage team. Before starting with Avison Young, he spent 15+ years leading his own real estate practice, The Eidson Group, LLC. Eidson has received the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors' Silver Phoenix Award, recognizing 25 consecutive years in the Million Dollar Club. He is an Auburn University graduate and serves as the active President of The Rotary Club of Buckhead. 

"The opportunity to join the SWA platform at this time is very exciting to me," said Eidson. "The momentum and growth of SWA combined with their team atmosphere and culture were key factors in my decision. Their commitment to best-in-class service and the focus on long-term relationships aligns with the approach to real estate I have taken throughout my career."

Additionally, SWA is pleased to announce the expansion of its headquarters at 1100 Peachtree Street in Midtown, Atlanta. The expansion, doubling the firm's office space, will accommodate its recent growth and continued plans of adding to its brokerage and investment services in Atlanta and across the country.

"The Southeast and Atlanta, in particular, have tremendous momentum with population growth and a pro-business climate, despite the recent market headwinds," says Scotland Wright, Founder and Chairman of SWA. "Commercial real estate owners and occupants are looking for trusted partners to navigate these times more than ever. Our independent platform and commitment to transparency across our organization are helping us attract new clients and top-tier industry professionals seeking an environment that supports their values-based approach to service."

"We have grown our capabilities and expertise in both the office and industrial sectors to provide more excellent services to our clients when they need it most," said Tucker. "We are committed to growing our team with people who can deliver exceptional results in this evolving real estate landscape, and we have a great new space to grow in."

The addition of Doug Eidson will bring SWA's recent additions to six brokers across their office and industrial platform since 2022. Will Grogan, Barrett Atkins, and Land Wright joined the Industrial Team, and Eidson is joining recent hires Sabrina Gibson and Nathan Williams on the Office Team. 

ABOUT SCOTLAND WRIGHT ASSOCIATES 
Founded in 2002, Scotland Wright Associates (SWA) became one of the first independent tenant representation firms in Atlanta. Since then, the firm has grown its service offerings to represent both tenants and investors across the U.S. for office, industrial, and strategic capital markets transactions. The SWA mission is to lead clients through a best-in-class experience to the right real estate solution. SWA has pioneered a team service-delivery model which is challenging the current industry standards for service. To learn more, visit www.scotlandwright.com.

Media Contact 
Scotland Wright Associates
[email protected]

SOURCE Scotland Wright Associates

