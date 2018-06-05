Scotsman Guide Ranks New American Funding a Top Mortgage Lender in America

To view Scotsman Guide's residential rankings visit:

https://www.scotsmanguide.com/Rankings/Top-Lenders-2017/

Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, created its 6th annual listing based on loan data from 2017. They ranked each company according to mortgage volume on residential properties that are up to four units and located within the U.S.

"To be recognized as one of the nation's top lenders for the 6th year running – as long as Scotsman Guide has been publishing these rankings – confirms the dedication and consistent hard work our more than 2,800 employees put forth every day to produce great loan experiences for all our borrowers and real estate partners," said CEO Rick Arvielo.

"It shows how our efforts across every division of the company to expand home ownership opportunities are truly making a difference. I'll also remember 2017 for the mobilization of our sales force. Our LOs embraced many new technologies to perform tasks and services in the field that they once could only do in the office," Arvielo explained.

2017 Highlights

Generated more than $10.1 billion in loan volume

Funded 38,550 loans .

. Grew retail branch network to more than 145 nationwide locations and 2,600 team members

and 2,600 team members Added more than 30 retail branches and over 500 employees.

Recent Awards

The company has received several notable accolades including:

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies – Five appearances on list

Top Mortgage Companies in America – Mortgage Executive Magazine

Stevie® American Business Awards - Company of the Year - Financial Services - Large

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a national mortgage banker licensed in 48 states with approximately 160 branch locations that offer a variety of home loan options including: Conventional, FHA, Cash Out, Fixed Rate and Adjustable Rate Mortgages, VA, HARP 2.0, Jumbo, and Reverse Mortgages. The company is a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae Direct Seller/Servicer, FHA Direct Endorsement, and VA Automatic mortgage lender.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scotsman-guide-ranks-new-american-funding-a-top-mortgage-lender-in-america-300659626.html

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

https://www.newamericanfunding.com

