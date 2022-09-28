Scott & Jon's Claims #1 Shrimp Entrée Brand Ranking, Announces Distribution Expansion

The pioneer in frozen shrimp entrées is also the fastest-growing brand in the emerging subcategory.

AUBURN, Maine, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's, the leading frozen shrimp entrée brand, announces that it has claimed the #1 dollar ranking for frozen shrimp entrees following the recent release of IRI Multi Outlet data (24week period ending 9/19/22). With this latest milestone, the innovative, better-for-you frozen entrée brand is also the #1 fastest growing brand across the frozen shrimp entrée subcategory. This growth shows the rising interest in frozen shrimp entrees despite volume declines of -11% in the latest period for the total frozen entrée category.

The company credits its success to a focus on crafting flavorful, nourishing meals which help consumers enjoy the benefits of shrimp. Shrimp is lower in calories and fat than equivalent sizes of other high-protein foods such as chicken breast, sirloin beef, pork tenderloin and tofu. Scott & Jon's co-founder Jon Demers shares, "Shrimp is healthy and delicious, but some consumers are unsure how to purchase and prepare shrimp. We help by crafting entrees with super-fresh shrimp which steam-cook in the microwave." Co-founder Scott Demers adds, "We launched our shrimp bowls to fill a gap in the frozen entrée aisle with healthy, restaurant-quality meals which feature shrimp, the #1 seafood choice in America. Scott & Jon's is incredibly valuable for the category and our retail customers with best-in-class repeat and loyalty rates while we collaborate build a space for healthy, frozen shrimp entrees."

On the heels of Scott & Jon's latest milestones, the brand also announced an expanded distribution agreement with Walmart, Inc. that will increase the availability of Scott & Jon's products at Walmart stores and introduce Scott & Jon's products in Sam's Club. Under the separate agreements,

Walmart will increase the distribution of Scott & Jon's products to almost 4,000 stores while increasing the brand's frozen shelf presence to 8 items. Initial availability of Scott & Jon's products at these Walmart locations is expected no later than October 2022 .

. Sam's Club will begin selling Scott & Jon's products in all 590 locations through the United States with products appearing on shelves no later than January 2023 .

Scott & Jon's entrees are available at retailers nationwide. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit Scottandjons.com.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is the leader as well as the fastest-growing, frozen shrimp entrée brand in the country offering a broad portfolio of healthy, frozen shrimp meals. Scott & Jon's is a family-owned company offering signature products focused on providing health-conscious consumers with flavorful, approachable meal solutions. Scott & Jon's meals are available in the frozen food sections of leading grocery and club stores nationwide. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and scalable manufacturing, allow Scott & Jon's to continuously introduce new products.

For more information, please visit www.scottandjons.com.

SOURCE Scott & Jon's