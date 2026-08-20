Scott & Jon's Expands Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Presence with Chainwide Food Lion Launch

AUBURN, Maine, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's, the frozen seafood brand on a mission to make great-tasting, high-quality seafood more convenient and accessible, announced today that four of its seafood meals are now available chain-wide at more than 1,000 Food Lion stores. The chainwide launch significantly expands Scott & Jon's availability across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with products available in stores and through Food Lion's online pickup and delivery services.

Scott & Jon's seafood meals are now available chain-wide at Food Lion stores. Shrimp Alfredo, Cajun Style Shrimp Alfredo, Creamy Herb Pasta with Salmon, and Baja Fish Taco Bowl can be found in Food Lion stores and through online pickup and delivery.

The expansion comes as Scott & Jon's continues to significantly outpace the broader frozen meal category. According to SPINS, Scott & Jon's dollar sales grew 15% in Total U.S. MULO for the 52 weeks ending July 12, 2026, compared with a 1% decline for the single-serve frozen meals category during the same period.

Beginning in August, Food Lion shoppers can find four balanced Scott & Jon's meals in the frozen seafood section:

Shrimp Alfredo – Tender shrimp and pasta in a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce with 25g protein.

– Tender shrimp and pasta in a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce with 25g protein. Cajun Style Shrimp Alfredo – Tender shrimp and pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce with a bold Cajun flavor and 20g protein.

– Tender shrimp and pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce with a bold Cajun flavor and 20g protein. Creamy Herb Pasta with Salmon – Tender Atlantic salmon with broccoli and pasta in a creamy lemon herb sauce with 20g protein.

– Tender Atlantic salmon with broccoli and pasta in a creamy lemon herb sauce with 20g protein. Baja Fish Taco Bowl – Wild-caught white fish with rice, black beans, corn and vegetables in a zesty Baja-style sauce with 18g protein.

All four items are also available through Food Lion's online pickup and delivery services, giving shoppers another convenient way to add seafood to their weekly routines.

"Expanding into Food Lion is an exciting milestone for Scott & Jon's and an important step in making seafood more accessible to consumers," said Scott Demers, co-founder and co-CEO of Scott & Jon's. "Food Lion shares our commitment to delivering great value without compromising on quality. We're excited to introduce Scott & Jon's to more shoppers across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic and give them an easy, delicious way to enjoy more seafood."

The Food Lion launch builds on Scott & Jon's continued retail expansion and growing consumer demand for convenient, high-quality seafood options. By pairing seafood with familiar, craveable flavors and the convenience of a frozen meal, Scott & Jon's makes it easier for consumers to enjoy seafood more often without the time and preparation typically associated with cooking it at home.

Food Lion shoppers can find Scott & Jon's Shrimp Alfredo, Cajun Style Shrimp Alfredo, Creamy Herb Pasta with Salmon and Baja Fish Taco Bowl in the frozen seafood section at all Food Lion locations beginning in August 2026, as well as through Food Lion online pickup and delivery.

For more information, visit www.scottandjons.com.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is on a mission to be the trusted leader in seafood, delivering exceptional taste with effortless convenience. Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers and proudly based in Maine, the brand believes delicious seafood should be simple. Each single-serve frozen meal is crafted with high-quality ingredients, pairing perfectly cooked seafood with scratch-made sauces for flavor-packed, satisfying meals.

With deep seafood expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, Scott & Jon's has earned a loyal following and recognition from industry leaders. Products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, making it easy to enjoy fresh-tasting seafood anytime.

Find us in the frozen aisle or visit www.scottandjons.com to learn more.

SOURCE Scott & Jon's