Scott & Jon's Releases Honey Sesame Salmon Superfood Bowl in Costco Locations Across the Southeast and Texas

AUBURN, Maine, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's, the frozen seafood meal brand known for delivering restaurant-quality seafood with effortless convenience, is expanding its retail footprint with the launch of a new Honey Sesame Salmon Superfood Bowl at Costco locations in the Southeast and Texas.

Available in an exclusive 4-pack of 10-ounce ready-to-heat meals ($15.99 MSRP), the Honey Sesame Salmon Superfood Bowl offers Costco members a convenient, satisfying solution that delivers restaurant-style quality and flavor in just four minutes.

Only at Costco: 4-pack of 10-ounce ready-to-heat Honey Sesame Salmon Superfood Bowls. Each bowl features premium, Omega-3-rich salmon, a full serving of vegetables, and a gut-friendly brown rice and quinoa blend, all tossed in an irresistible sweet-savory honey sesame sauce.

Each bowl features premium, Omega-3-rich salmon, a full serving of vegetables, and a gut-friendly brown rice and quinoa blend, all tossed in an irresistible sweet-savory honey sesame sauce. Each meal packs 17 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and only 380 calories, making it an ideal option for a deliciously balanced all-in-one meal solution for lunch, dinner, or anytime in between.

The Costco launch reflects Scott & Jon's continued commitment to making high-quality seafood more accessible while meeting growing consumer demand for convenient, protein-forward meals. "We're thrilled to add Costco to our distribution. The Costco commitment to quality and great taste is a perfect fit for Scott & Jon's," said Scott Demers, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Scott & Jon's. "We know consumers are looking for convenient meals that don't compromise on taste, nutrition, or quality. The Honey Sesame Salmon Superfood Bowl delivers on all three."

Costco shoppers looking for filling, easy meal solutions will discover a new freezer aisle favorite with the Honey Sesame Salmon Superfood Bowl thanks to its nutrition profile, high-quality ingredients, and craveable flavor. Look for the Scott & Jon's 4-pack at Costco locations in Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is on a mission to be the trusted leader in seafood, delivering exceptional taste with effortless convenience. Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers and proudly based in Maine, the brand believes delicious seafood should be simple. Each satisfying frozen meal is crafted with high-quality ingredients, pairing perfectly cooked seafood with flavor-packed, scratch-made sauces.

With deep seafood expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, Scott & Jon's has earned a loyal following and recognition from industry leaders. In 2025, the brand was Instacart's #1 Fastest-Growing Emerging Brand in Frozen Complete Meals. Distribution continues to expand, with products available in major grocery stores nationwide. As it grows, the brand remains committed to making high-quality seafood more accessible, bringing its Maine-rooted craftsmanship to dinner tables across the country.

Find us in the frozen aisle or visit www.scottandjons.com to learn more.

SOURCE Scott & Jon's