Scott & Jon's Ranks #19 on Instacart's Fastest-Growing Emerging Brands List, Leading Frozen Complete Meals

"Being recognized by Instacart as both a top emerging brand and the #1 frozen complete meals brand is an incredible milestone," said Jon Demers, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Scott & Jon's. "It reflects the strength of our products, the trust consumers place in our brand, and the power of meeting shoppers where they are with the right message at the right time."

Scott & Jon's success on Instacart stems from its focus on fresh-tasting seafood, delicious flavors, and thoughtfully crafted recipes made with premium ingredients. Using Instacart's platform has allowed the brand to efficiently build awareness, drive trial, and fuel repeat purchases as it continues to expand nationwide.

"This momentum is powered by a small, dedicated team in Maine," Demers added. "We're proud that our seafood expertise and authentic approach are connecting with more households than ever."

As Scott & Jon's continues to grow, the brand remains committed to making high-quality seafood more accessible, bringing its Maine-rooted craftsmanship to dinner tables across the country through digital retail innovation.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is on a mission to be the trusted leader in seafood, delivering exceptional taste with effortless convenience. Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers and proudly based in Maine, the brand believes delicious seafood should be simple. Each single-serve frozen meal is crafted with high-quality ingredients, pairing perfectly cooked seafood with scratch-made sauces for flavor-packed, satisfying meals.

With deep seafood expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, Scott & Jon's has earned a loyal following and recognition from industry leaders. Products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, making it easy to enjoy fresh-tasting seafood anytime.

