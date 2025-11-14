Scott & Jon's Expands to Whole Foods Market with Premium Lineup of Fresh-Tasting Fish Bowls

AUBURN, Maine, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's (www.scottandjons.com), the seafood brand known for delicious, restaurant-quality meals made simple, is proud to announce its national launch in Whole Foods Market starting Q4 2025. Four of the brand's high-performing seafood bowls will be available in the freezer aisle, including a new Fish Tikka Masala offering.

Sweet, savory, satisfying, and ready in minutes. Scott & Jon's Honey Sesame Salmon is now available in the frozen seafood section at Whole Foods Market. Now at Whole Foods Market in the seafood section! Discover four delicious Scott & Jon’s meals that are handcrafted with real, premium ingredients and fresh-tasting seafood, ready to enjoy in minutes.

Known for commitment to real ingredients, premium seafood, and exceptional taste, Scott & Jon's is redefining what frozen meals can be, offering protein-packed, fresh-tasting seafood bowls that deliver on flavor in every bite.

The new Whole Foods lineup includes:

Honey Sesame Salmon – A best-seller and fan favorite. This sweet and savory meal features tender salmon, perfectly cooked rice, crisp vegetables, and a balanced sweet and savory sauce for a bowl that's deliciously satisfying. (15g protein)





Lemon Butter Dill Salmon – A fresh take on a seafood classic. This rich, creamy dish pairs tender salmon with al dente penne pasta in a lemon butter dill sauce that's both comforting and refined. (18g protein)





Baja Fish Taco Bowl – A vibrantly seasoned new white fish variety. Delicate cod served with a creamy cilantro lime crema and topped with colorful accents like pickled onions, this dish brings the zest of flavorful tacos to your kitchen. (18g protein)





Fish Tikka Masala – A bold and tasty new addition to the lineup. Flaky white fish is simmered in a creamy, spiced masala sauce with basmati rice, offering a warming, aromatic experience in every bite. (19g protein)

"We've always focused on delivering delicious seafood meals that taste fresh, feel satisfying, and are easy to enjoy any night of the week," said Jon Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "Launching at Whole Foods is a natural next step for us. They share our belief in high-quality ingredients and food that doesn't compromise on taste."

Handcrafted with real, premium ingredients and responsibly sourced seafood, Scott & Jon's bowls are full of vibrant flavor and fresh, satisfying taste. Every bowl is designed to deliver a fresh, flavorful experience straight from the freezer, in just minutes.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is on a mission to be the trusted leader in seafood, delivering exceptional taste with effortless convenience. Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers and proudly based in Maine, the brand believes delicious seafood should be simple. Each single-serve frozen meal is crafted with high-quality ingredients, pairing perfectly cooked seafood with scratch-made sauces for flavor-packed, satisfying meals.

With deep seafood expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, Scott & Jon's has earned a loyal following and recognition from industry leaders. Products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, making it easy to enjoy fresh-tasting seafood anytime.

Find us in the frozen aisle or visit www.scottandjons.com to learn more.

SOURCE Scott & Jon's