Scott & Jon's Debuts New Branding and Positioning, Elevating the Future of Frozen Seafood

"The message from consumers was clear: taste comes first, but trust is what gets them to try seafood from the freezer," said Scott Demers, Co-Founder and co-CEO. "Our refreshed look, improved recipes, and Fresh Taste Promise work together to remove hesitation and deliver the kind of flavor and freshness people expect from a seafood brand born in Maine."

What's New

A More Premium Look – An elevated yet approachable design across packaging and digital platforms that highlights taste, freshness, and real ingredients.

New Logo & Tagline – "Seafood Expertise, Born in Maine" strengthens the brand's focus on seafood and celebrates the founders' Maine upbringing.

Enhanced Recipes – Revamped and more restaurant-inspired recipes across top meals, informed by consumer taste tests to deliver more satisfying flavor in every bite.

Appetite-Forward Food Photography – New photography that highlights the ingredients and showcases the seafood in a mouthwatering way.

Fresh Taste Promise – A new on-pack commitment that reassures consumers about microwaving seafood; a majority of consumers stated this promise reduces concerns and builds trust.

A More Useful Website – A redesigned, more sophisticated site with increased appetite appeal and improved navigation with the ability to search meals by type (pasta, rice bowls, gluten free, and more).

Elevated Founder Story – Deeper storytelling across the website and back of pack to strengthen authenticity and connection, rooted in the brothers' Maine upbringing.

Available nationwide, Scott & Jon's is entering a new chapter aimed at boosting brand awareness and continuing its rapid growth across the frozen aisle. With upgraded recipes, clearer messaging, and a stronger promise of seafood expertise, the brand is making it easier than ever for shoppers to feel confident choosing convenient seafood any night of the week.

For more information, visit www.scottandjons.com

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is on a mission to be the trusted leader in seafood, delivering exceptional taste with effortless convenience. Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers and proudly based in Maine, the brand believes delicious seafood should be simple. Each single-serve frozen meal is crafted with high-quality ingredients, pairing perfectly cooked seafood with scratch-made sauces for flavor-packed, satisfying meals.

With deep seafood expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, Scott & Jon's has earned a loyal following and recognition from industry leaders. Products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, making it easy to enjoy fresh-tasting seafood anytime.

Find us in the frozen aisle or visit www.scottandjons.com to learn more.

SOURCE Scott & Jon's