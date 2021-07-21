Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes Wins the 2021 World of Wipes Innovation Award

ROSWELL, Ga., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes – Kimberly-Clark Professional's pre-saturated wipes with a patented formulation – has been named the winner of the 2021 World of Wipes (WOW) Innovation Award at the WOW International Conference. A team of technical specialists from The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) chose Scott® 24 over 23 submissions. The product was honored for its innovation across the entire wipes value chain.

Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for disinfecting against numerous strains of bacteria and viruses – including SARS-CoV-2[1]. These pre-saturated wipes quickly disinfect and maintain surface sanitization against bacteria for a full 24 hours, even after multiple touches.[2]

Most surface disinfectants and sanitizers work but only for the moment. As soon as the surface is touched again, germs are back in action.

Proprietary Engineering

Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes, engineered with Kimberly-Clark's proprietary base sheet technology in combination with the company's patent-protected durable antimicrobial coating, kill 99.9% of bacteria, even after multiple touches.[2] The wipes are delivered through a portable dispenser for ease of use and offer a convenient all-in-one application to help save time.

The pandemic created a fundamental change in people's standards and expectations for cleaning," said Susan Gambardella, President, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America. "Our goal is to exceed their expectations and empower them with an antibacterial wipe unlike anything else on the market. Grounded in science and backed by our unique technological capabilities, Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes deliver peace of mind for 24 hours, providing confidence between cleans. This award is a testament to our culture of innovative spirit and creativity as we lead by example by providing much-needed solutions to our customers."

Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes can help offices, schools and other businesses, reopen with confidence. Key benefits include:

Triple Play Against Bacteria and Germs: Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes clean, sanitize and disinfect, all while not requiring any rinsing of surfaces or the use of gloves. The wipes are also bleach-free and leave a fresh, clean scent.

Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes clean, sanitize and disinfect, all while not requiring any rinsing of surfaces or the use of gloves. The wipes are also bleach-free and leave a fresh, clean scent. Disinfecting and Sanitizing Power: Keep high-touch surfaces clean and bacteria-free with Scott® 24. The wipes provide disinfection of bacteria and viruses such as E.coli, S. aureus , SARS-CoV-2 [1] , influenza A virus (H1N1), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Keep high-touch surfaces clean and bacteria-free with Scott® 24. The wipes provide disinfection of bacteria and viruses such , SARS-CoV-2 , influenza A virus (H1N1), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Superior Cleaning: Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are made with a proprietary technology, which offers strong disinfectant absorbency, controlled liquid release, and increased soil removal per wipe.

Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are made with a proprietary technology, which offers strong disinfectant absorbency, controlled liquid release, and increased soil removal per wipe. Multi-Surface Application: Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are ideal for easily wiping down and helping continuously protect high-touch surfaces such as door handles, elevator buttons, keypads, keyboards, countertops, airplane armrests, gym equipment, school desks, etc. They can be used on all non-porous and non-food-contact surfaces in places such as homes, offices, classrooms, gyms, or childcare facilities.

Solving Unmet Needs

"Scott® 24 also features a gradual and even release of chemicals to a surface, providing consistent coverage and long-lasting effectiveness. It's an essential innovation in the category," said Julia Georgoff, General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America Wiping. "The idea for this project was sparked by a hallway conversation, which demonstrates Kimberly-Clark's 'what if' spirit of scientific inquiry to solve unmet needs, based on customer insights, and create long-lasting protection."

Georgoff added, "We're inspired by the hard work and dedication of the cross-functional teams that brought this to innovation to market. We will continue to expand our surface disinfecting wipes portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

For product availability and additional information, please click here.

[1] Kills SARS-CoV-2 Virus on hard, non-porous surfaces when used according to directions for use for disinfection, and are part of the EPA List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2. Not approved in California for use against SARS-CoV-2.

[2] When used as directed, this product is effective for 24 hours against Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes and Community-Associated Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteria.

