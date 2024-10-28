Scott Armstrong Joins Supplemental Health Care as Chief Revenue Officer

Supplemental Health Care

Oct 28, 2024, 11:46 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) recently announced the addition of Scott Armstrong to SHC's leadership team. Scott joins one of the leading behavioral health, education, and healthcare workforce solutions provider as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he will oversee the client sales organization and business development strategy.

Vickie Anenberg, Supplemental Health Care's COO, shared, "Scott has a well-earned reputation as an innovator and leader in healthcare staffing, and we're excited to have his support as we grow to the next level."

Scott brings 15 years of sales and sales leadership experience from Medical Solutions, which was ranked as SIA's #2 largest travel nursing firm last year. In prior roles, Scott has led both sales and recruiting teams to significant growth and market expansion.

Scott brings a distinctive combination of expertise to the business and will be a highly valuable addition to Supplemental Health Care. With his new role, Supplemental Health Care can continue to develop the innovative tools, solutions, and strategies required for the modern labor market.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading behavioral health, education, and healthcare workforce solutions provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

Media Contact:
Alex Acton
[email protected]
770-225-8453

SOURCE Supplemental Health Care

