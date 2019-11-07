Scott Beaudoin Joins Brodeur Partners to Lead Global Social Purpose & Sustainability Practice

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized purpose-led brand-builder Scott Beaudoin today joined Brodeur Partners to help clients profit by defining, practicing and documenting their organizations' most deeply held values.

Amid overwhelming evidence that commitment to sustainability and social purpose improves business performance, Beaudoin will help clients execute corporate and nonprofit sustainability and purpose-led brand-building strategies.

"B2B companies are under enormous pressure from customers, investors, the media and watchdogs to follow consumer companies' in 'living their values,'" said Beaudoin. "Today, all companies must demonstrate – in their workplaces and supply chains – not only the commitment to environmental and social concerns, but concrete progress. That's what we'll help them do."

Beaudoin has led the development of signature purpose-led branding programs for a host of Fortune 500 companies and nonprofit clients, including Procter & Gamble, Honda, Gap, Hasbro, The Body Shop, Sodexo, Arthritis Foundation and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He also led original research that has advanced strategic purpose-led engagement with millennial consumers and employees.

'Relevance' underpins purpose-led brand-building

"In this new era of heightened accountability, clients understand that meaningful action around social purpose and sustainability will make them more relevant to their customers and other key audiences," said Brodeur Partners CEO Andrea "Andy" Coville. "Scott has been a part of developing high-profile initiatives to successfully spotlight businesses' larger purpose in society. Our clients stand to benefit significantly from this expertise."

Employing Brodeur's strategic Relevance framework, Beaudoin will help companies define their purpose, develop action strategies, report their progress, and deeply engage their customers and partners.

"Purpose is the new standard of doing business in an increasingly socially conscious world," said Beaudoin. "Purpose – as measured by performance in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) realms – has also become procurement criteria for many B2B companies. Brodeur's three-and-a-half decades of experience in B2B communications provides a unique opportunity to help clients deliver against these expectations."

About Brodeur Partners

Brodeur Partners is a strategic communications company that helps organizations become and remain relevant in a complicated world. Headquartered in Boston, the company has five U.S. offices and operates in 33 countries globally. It is differentiated by its focus on relevance, behavioral change and ability to bring a discipline-agnostic approach to its nonprofit, consumer and business-to-business clients. www.brodeur.com

