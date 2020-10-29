Scott Blaeser joins Pacific Western Bank as SVP, Business Development Officer for Asset-Based Lending-Intermountain Region

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank is pleased to announce that Scott Blaeser has joined the Bank as a Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer, for the Intermountain Region on its asset-based lending team. He will be located in the Bank's Denver office. Scott will lead the Bank's efforts to deliver asset-based lending solutions to middle-market businesses throughout Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Washington and beyond.

"We are thrilled to have a proven asset-based lending professional like Scott joining our team," said Matt Lernor, Managing Director, Pacific Western Business Finance. "I believe Scott's years of experience and local understanding of the middle-market businesses he will be serving will help PWB expand our reach as the ABL lending partner of choice as we build our presence in the Denver Metropolitan area and beyond," concluded Lernor.

Prior to joining Pacific Western Bank, Blaeser worked with Crestmark as Vice President of Business Development. He established a lending presence in Denver with support for Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Prior to that, he worked in business development roles for Celtic Capital, GE Capital – Business Credit, Fremont Financial Business Credit/FINOVA, and First Community Financial and worked in business banking at Norwest Bank, where he graduated from their College of Credit. Blaeser holds a Bachelor of Arts from Minnesota's St. John's University.

