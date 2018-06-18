Scott Butera Joins MGM Resorts International as President of Interactive Gaming

Butera's primary immediate focus will be on MGM Resorts' sports betting strategy as the company works to expand its industry-best sports wagering operations to new U.S. markets. Last month's repeal of the federal ban on sports wagering was a huge development for the industry creating new markets and opportunities nationwide.

"Scott is joining the company at a really exciting time. Skill-based gaming is expanding exponentially and his experience will help us to dominate the field," said Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer for MGM Resorts. "As an industry leader in sports betting and cutting-edge interactive gaming offerings, MGM Resorts is well-positioned to bring our decades of experience and well-earned reputation to new markets throughout the country. Scott will play a key role as we continue to expand nationwide."

MGM Resorts brings more than 25 years of industry-leading expertise in sports betting, strategic partnership building and strong brand identity as it expands operations in new U.S. markets. The company's Nevada sports books write a combined 4 million wagers each year with a total dollar amount exceeding $1 billion annually.

A seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience in finance and hospitality leadership, Butera has served as Commissioner of the Arena Football League, President & CEO for Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Tropicana Entertainment and Chief Operating Officer for Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino Resort.

Butera holds a bachelor's degree from Trinity College and a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the Company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. MGM Resorts controls and holds a 73 percent economic interest in the operating partnership of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP), a premier triple-net lease real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts. The Company also owns 56 percent of MGM China Holdings Limited (SEHK: 2282), which owns MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, and 50 percent of CityCenter in Las Vegas, which features ARIA Resort & Casino. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

