Scott Carcillo Joins FreedomPay as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions

Scott brings over 20 years of experience in business transformation and leadership and is known throughout the industry as a staunch customer advocate. His ability to match customer requirements with technology solutions is widely respected and as SVP Client Solutions for FreedomPay, he will now have the most advanced technologies in the world available to power increasingly complex merchant commerce environments.

"Scott's breadth and depth of understanding is quite astounding," said Tom Durovsik, FreedomPay Founder and CEO. "Scott truly understands the full customer experience from solution design to implementation to technical and IT support. Scott joins a team of subject matter experts that are unmatched in the world of payments, security and value-added services."

While at Merchant Link, a joint venture of Chase Paymentech and First Data, Scott was responsible for removing the risk and hassle of payments for more than 350,000 merchant locations. Scott is unique in his understanding of the total merchant eco-system having served in a hybrid CIO/CTO/COO role at Merchant Link. Scott has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor for many of the leading brands across hospitality, restaurant and retail.

"As commerce continues to grow in complexity and merchants are increasingly looking for global solutions to connect their environments, the FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the premier solution in the world," said Scott Carcillo, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at FreedomPay. "FreedomPay was a clear choice for me once I understood the power of the platform, the expertise of the team and FreedomPay's commitment to delivering the best technology in the world."

Carcillo holds an undergraduate degree in computer science and earned a Masters in International Business from Johns Hopkins University. Scott, along with his family, is relocating to Philadelphia, home to FreedomPay's world headquarters.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. With broad integrations across top point-of-sale, device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay, the industry's first TransAtlantic payments solution, is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

