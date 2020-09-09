Scott Case Lights Up DC Startup Week, Gets Real with DC's Power Players

"There's no fixed formula for dealing with an existential threat, especially a global pandemic or recession. The uncertainty is off the charts," said Case. "As a founder who's survived and failed in chaos like this before, I want to engage and support other founders and play offense so they're set up to thrive, not just survive, this great reset."

To do this, Case created /Founders Focus , which has delivered 25+ sessions since the pandemic started, covering a range of topics, from SBA loans and building credit to the challenges of being a Black founder .

From September 14th to 18th, Case will host a daily /Founders Focus session as a part of DC Startup Week, where an audience of 10,000+ entrepreneurs are invited to ask Scott and a special co-host anything. This engaging format is made possible by the annual weeklong event series taking place online for the first time this year.

Scott will be joined by proven DC-based leaders to discuss the challenges, successes, and the future. The lineup includes:

Tim Hwang , Co-founder & CEO at FiscalNote;

, Co-founder & CEO at FiscalNote; David Hall , Managing Partner at Revolution's Rise of the Rest Fund;

, Managing Partner at Revolution's Rise of the Rest Fund; Tobin Moore , Co-founder & CEO at Optoro;

, Co-founder & CEO at Optoro; Joe Mechlinski , Founder at SHIFT and best-selling author; and

, Founder at SHIFT and best-selling author; and Susan Kerr , Founder & CEO at Advancing Inspiration

"It's incredible to see the opportunity that has surfaced from this pandemic," said Rachel Koretsky, Co-organizer of DC Startup Week and a founder herself. "This year we're able to open up DC Startup Week to entrepreneurs outside of the nation's capital, and that's thanks to this new virtual normal of ours. We're excited to have /Founders Focus as a partner and deliver daily programming for our community of 1,000+ startups."

Leaders are encouraged to register for /Founders Focus at www.foundersfocus.com and DC Startup Week on EventBrite for complimentary access.

About /Founders Focus

/Founders Focus is a curated community of 500+ founders, builders and creators founded by Scott Case to support entrepreneurs navigating the global pandemic and recession to follow. /FF hosts twice-weekly live, virtual meetups where Scott and expert co-hosts share experiences to drive the recovery and support the greater startup ecosystem. You can learn more and join the Founders Focus community for free at www.foundersfocus.com

About Scott Case

Scott's always starting something. He's currently the CEO & Co-founder of DC-based startup, Upside Business Travel. He began his career as founding CTO of Priceline.com. From there, he went on to serve in leadership roles for ambitious, mission-driven organizations such as Malaria No More, UP Global, and Startup America Partnership. In addition to running Upside, Scott is Chairman of Network for Good which is a Certified B Corporation that offers innovative fundraising and donor management software for nonprofits, plus the expertise, training, and support to drive successful campaigns.

About DC Startup Week

As the largest startup network in the DMV area with over 10,000 entrepreneurs in our ecosystem, DC Startup Week is proud to host its 5th annual conference this September. This 5-day long conference will provide you access to engaging content options as well as the opportunity to network with thousands of DMV-based entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. Given the current environment, this year will be our first-ever virtual conference, which will present exciting new opportunities for networking, learning, and professional and personal growth unlike ever before. Whatever part of the startup lifecycle you're in, you DON'T want to miss out.

