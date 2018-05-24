MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Fashion Week is finally here. Kicking off May 30, Miami locals will get a taste of New York, London and Milan with fresh programming, exclusive designer collections and first-time CFDA recognition. Revealing an evolved program positioning Miami Fashion Week as a culturally poignant event boasting new ventures and never-before-seen collections, this glam, week-long extravaganza is set to be the move to the party of the year.

CEO Scott Cooper of Miami, Florida profiles: Fall Fashion Trends, Winter Turtleneck Trends, Spring Fashion Trends and Summer Dresses for Tall Girls. ONLY AT SCOTT COOPER MIAMI!

According to Scott Cooper, CEO of Scott Cooper Miami Fashion Blog, "Miami is the fashion capital of the world. It hosts the finest luxury boutiques, the best restaurants, the hottest nightclubs and attracts the rich and famous all year-round. And the weather can't be beat. It has simply become the new Riviera."

Scott J. Cooper isn't the only one excited about Miami. Major modeling agencies like the William Morris Agency and Elite Model Management attract the most beautiful models from all over the world. They come to Miami to pursue their dreams.

Another favorite spot is Scott J. Cooper's Miami's Design District that includes a crop of high-end designer boutiques all located within a few blocks of one another. Maison Martin Margiela, En Avance and Nektar De Satgni are just a few of the high profile shops that have popped up recently.

Jason of Scott Cooper Miami, Florida can't stop raving about Art Basel in December and Miami Beach International Fashion Week. And for those that prefer the mall, there are plenty to choose from. Florida-based CEO Scott Cooper recommends the Bal Harbour Shops, Village of Merrick Park and Lincoln Road.

There are plenty of deals also if that's why travelers came to Miami Beach. Scott Cooper suggests Barneys CO-OP or the Dolphin Mall, the largest retail value shopping center in Miami.

Scott Cooper Miami Fashion

Scott Cooper Miami Summer Dresses For Tall Girls

Summer Dresses at Affordable Prices. When you are a woman on the taller side, people may assume dressing your frame is a breeze. You're of 'model height,' so everything should only fit like you are on the runway, right? Nope.

Scott Cooper Miami Fall Fashion Trends

Fall Fashion Trends by Scott Cooper Miami. As sad as we are to see summer end, our sartorial hearts belong to fall; It's the season of OTK boots, lush textiles, and undeniable accessories.

Scott Cooper Miami Winter Turtleneck Trends

Winter Turtleneck Trends by Scott Cooper Miami. We once thought of turtlenecks as the attire equal of winter boots: an unofficial indication of freezing days to come that, while cozy and functional, we sort of dreaded dragging out of the closet.

