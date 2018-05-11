MIAMI, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's an exciting time to be in Miami," according to travel blog Scott Cooper Miami. Formula One's efforts to expand its footprint across the U.S. got a crucial boost Thursday when Miami city commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations on a 10-year deal for a race that can be staged as early as October.

"When it comes to marketing - think Miami," says Scott Cooper.

"With the unanimous votes at both the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County's Economic Development and Tourism Committee, we are very pleased to have received preliminary approval towards bringing a Formula 1 Grand Prix to Miami. We recognize that this is only the start of the process and we will immediately get to work with the various community stakeholders, the City of Miami, the Port of Miami, Bayfront Park Management Trust and others, in order to reach a final agreement. Formula 1 in Miami represents a fantastic opportunity to bring the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to one of the world's most iconic cities, and we are delighted that the journey is underway," said Sean Bratches, Formula One's director of commercial operations.

"Formula 1 Grand Prix is the greatest race in the world," said Scott Cooper of Miami.

Miami Beach's Scott Cooper isn't the only one excited about the F1 Grand Prix coming to Miami. Mario Andretti, the last American to win an F1 season championship in 1978, called Miami a "very attractive venue."

"Only in Miami" is Scott Cooper's favorite line. Three-quarters of a century after the art deco movement, Miami is still one of the world's most trendy and flashiest hot spots For visitors, South Beach is no longer the only place to stand and pose in Miami. Scott J Cooper has given his home city five stars!

