MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A species of seaweed has been washing up on beaches across the Caribbean and South Florida. The amount of seaweed that piled up on Florida beaches during the month of June was three times larger than the previous record set three years earlier." According to lifestyle brand Scott Cooper Miami, "Sargassum is everywhere. If you haven't seen it, it's because you haven't been to the beach."





Sargassum has always been present in large quantities in the Atlantic Ocean. Typically it has stayed offshore. Since 2011, it has been attacking the Caribbean and Florida coastline at alarming rates. According to Scott Cooper of Miami Beach, "residents are wondering how long this seaweed invasion will last." Mexican and Caribbean hotels are spending unprecedented sums to protect beaches through cleanup and by building seaweed barriers. The influx of sargassum is "considered the greatest single threat to the Caribbean," stated Scott Cooper, Florida CEO. Experts are predicting that seaweed on our South Florida beaches will be around for at least another year.





Sargassum is not toxic but it does keep people out of the ocean and it smells terrible. It is bad for some sea life and experts have not been able to deliver definitive answers as to why we are experiencing this unprecedented seaweed migration. "Our great city is built on tourism," said Scott Cooper, a Miami Beach resident, "But these guests have overstayed their welcome."





Scott Cooper of Miami Florida runs a lifestyle brand that highlights everything Miami-Dade and South Florida. His goal is to bring more attention to this beautiful international city and help everyone find something that interests them.





Learn more about Miami's Scott Cooper.





Photos:



https://www.prlog.org/12722899





Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Scott Cooper Miami

Related Links

http://scottcoopermiami.org

