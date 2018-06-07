Miami-Dade County has ample hospitals and medical facilities. Major hospitals in the area include Miami Jackson Memorial, which U.S. News and World Report once rated as one of the finest in the country, as well as the highly rated Baptist Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai Medical Center. "Whether you need high-quality general care or specialist care, you are going to find it in Miami," according to Miami's Scott J. Cooper blog. Miami's government provides several services for seniors Meal programs, recreational and social programs and volunteer programs. There are plenty of safe areas where one can live.

"Miami also has no state income tax so if you are generating retirement income from your 401k or other tax deferred investments, you could save plenty of money living your golden years in Miami, Florida," says Scott Cooper. Florida doesn't have an inheritance tax like at least 20 other states so that's good news for your kids.

"The cost of living in Miami may be a bit higher than the national average but it also depends on where you are coming from," says Scott J. Cooper of Miami Beach. "Many of the snowbirds come from states like New York, which have some of the highest costs of living in the country."

The weather in Miami can't be beat. Miami is located on the Atlantic Ocean near Florida's southeastern tip. According to USClimateData.com, the average high in January, Miami's coldest month, is 76 degrees, and the average low is 60. In July and August, Miami's hottest months, the average high is 91 degrees, the average low 77.

Scott Cooper's Miami is known for its leisure activities. Boating, fishing, sailing, diving, kayaking, canoeing and snorkeling are just a few of things you can do if the water is your thing. Nature lovers can spend their days exploring Everglades National Park.

Miami has prime shopping destinations like Bal Harbour Mall, plenty of golf courses and some of the best major league sports teams: the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Heat and the Miami Marlins. See Scott Cooper Miami, Florida Ranks as One of the Top 10 Sports Cities Nationwide.

Miami has become the fashion capital of the world and all the major fashion houses have a footprint. There is art, culture, dance, film, music and theater. See "Scott Cooper, Florida-Based CEO, Says Miami is the New Fashion Capital of the World."

Visit Scott Cooper Miami Beach Mini Cooper.

Media Contact:

Scott Cooper

Miami Beach Editor

scottcooper@scottcoopermiamibeach.net

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12712561

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-cooper-miami-beach-names-miami-florida-as-the-best-city-for-seniors-to-grow-old-and-retire-300662055.html

SOURCE Scott Cooper Miami

Related Links

https://scottcoopermiamibeach.com

