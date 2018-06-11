"As the STEM toy industry is growing globally, parents worldwide have a general dissatisfaction with traditional public education and the increasing costs of private education," according to Scott Cooper Miami Beach News. "Some households are advocating for better classes or enrolling their kids in extracurricular STEM programs. Others are turning to homeschooling, but others are trying to fill the gap with a simple reintroduction of 'play time.'"

The newest trend in the STEM Toy industry seems to be the subscription services being offered by mega retailers like Amazon and Walmart. "STEM Toy Clubs give parents the opportunity to commit to a monthly payment of around $20 and their child will receive a new STEM toy each month," says education news site Scott Cooper Miami.

The STEM acronym is not new. It's been around for a long time. It has always been a niche subset of the children's toy market. However, it seems that the market is taking notice. Miami's Scott J. Cooper forecasts that s mega retailers begin to put some muscle behind the marketing of STEM toys, the market will most certainly grow and branch off into other micro-industries.

"Some of the hottest growth industries in today's world require skills from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics," stated Miami Beach CEO, Scott Cooper. These STEM toys are designed to help kids become more skilled in these areas while also encouraging them to have a great deal of fun while they learn. By picking out STEM presents for your children or students, you'll find that they become more interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. That lets them participate more in the classroom because they associate these areas with excitement and enjoyment.

