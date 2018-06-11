"Liberals have opposed virtually every move President Trump has taken on the economy, which makes it inconvenient for them that economic conditions are so universally positive," wrote Stephen Moore and Arthur Laffer in the Wall Street Journal. "It is hard to find a single indicator that isn't pointed in a bullish direction. That's why the left is now forced to argue that Mr. Trump's economic success is really the continuation of a trend that began under President Obama."

"It's simple actually. The one thing that has been missing for the last 10 years is confidence in the US economy," said Miami's Scott Cooper. "CEOs, small business owners and consumers wake up every day and just feel better about the economy."

"The Trump economic plan is similar in many ways to Reaganomics. In fact, some have called it Reaganomics 2.0. President Regain and President Trump were both very nationalistic and big believers in the supply side theory of economics," posted Scott Cooper Miami.

Youtube Video - Scott Cooper of Miami

"President Trump is also moving full steam ahead on his plan to even the score on global trade," reported Florida's Scott Cooper Miami. "Just yesterday, Trump made his position very clear to the G7 that he will be a stubborn defender of US interests."

"Florida has been a beneficiary of the Trump Tax Cut and Jobs Act. It's had many positive effects on the economy of Florida," reported Scott Cooper of Miami, "The deregulation and the tax breaks have continued to help Florida outpace the nation in job growth."

Scott Cooper Miami, Florida's position is that the President has changed the economic mood of the country, something that we have needed for a long time.

Click here for more information on Scott Cooper Miami Beach News.

Click here for more information on working with Florida' Scott Cooper Miami.

Vimeo Video - Scott Cooper Miami Beach, Florida

Photos:https://www.prlog.org/12712776

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-cooper-miami-reports-the-trump-economy-is-for-real-300664013.html

SOURCE Scott Cooper Miami Beach News

Related Links

http://scottcoopermiami.com

