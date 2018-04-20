Scott Cooper Of Miami's Latest Film Wins Multiple Awards

Turning Heads In The Industry

In 2009, Scott Cooper made the switch to directing. Ever since the switch, Cooper has worked with some of the industry's talented workers. While leading the movie Crazy Heart, Cooper worked with Jeff Bridges and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film was Cooper's first in directing and received many accolades.

The widespread acclaim included recognition from the Academy Awards. They nominated Bridges for Best Actor and a score from the film for Best Original Song. With only a $7 million budget to work on, the film made over $47 million at the box office. Also, the movie gained high praises from critics all over the world.

Also, Cooper became nominated for Best Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards and Writers Guild of America Awards.

The film turned many notable heads throughout the entertainment industry. Some of the fans of the film were director Ridley Scott and producer Michael Costigan. More importantly, top executives at Appian Way took notice.

Why is Appian Way a big deal? It's because Leonardo DiCaprio runs the production company. Impressing Appian Way led to more opportunities for Miami's Cooper.

First, Cooper directed a film produced by DiCaprio, called Out of the Furnace in 2012. The movie starred Woody Harrelson, Casey Affleck, and Christian Bale. Not only did Cooper direct the film, but he also shared writing credits.

The trend of working with some of the more talented actors in Hollywood's history continued in 2015. Scott Cooper worked with Johnny Depp in the film Black Mass, a crime drama based on a book.

