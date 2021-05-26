Scott Crisler Named Chief Operating Officer at CTI Towers as The Company Continues Expansion of Executive Team

CARY, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI Towers" or "CTI") today announced the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Scott Crisler as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Crisler has an extensive wireless background with over 20 years in the wireless industry. He will assume oversight of day-to-day operations at CTI, including Sales, Tower Operations, Lease Administration, and Business Development.

"Scott has experience in every aspect of the tower business ranging from the infrastructure side to site acquisitions. He will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand the company," said Tony Peduto, Chief Executive Officer of CTI.

Most recently, Mr. Crisler led Engineering Development for T-Mobile in Southern California. Earlier in his career he held senior wireless infrastructure management roles at American Tower and Crown Castle. Mr. Crisler also worked with Black and Veatch in site acquisitions.

"CTI has developed a very successful platform over the past decade," stated David Bacino, Operating Partner at Melody Investment Advisors, a leading communications infrastructure investor which acquired CTI Towers in 2020. "Scott's addition expands the company's management team and enables the company to work more effectively with its customers and pursue CTI's growth plans."

"I am excited for this new challenge," said Mr. Crisler. "My goal is to enhance operational excellence at CTI by focusing on the people and the company's processes, along with enhancing its customer relationships." Crisler added.

About CTI Towers

CTI Towers, Inc., based in Cary, NC, was founded in 2011, and acquired by Melody Investment Advisors in 2020. The company operates over 1,200 wireless communications towers across 47 states in the continental U.S. To learn more about CTI Towers, visit www.ctitowers.com.

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors is an alternative asset manager led by Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody Investment Advisors, visit www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

Media Contacts:

CTI Towers:

Lisa Linares

(919) 893-CTI1 (2841)

Melody Investment Advisors:

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

[email protected] / [email protected]

(203) 992-1230

SOURCE CTI Towers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ctitowers.com

