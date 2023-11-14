Scott D'Amour Named as Chief Financial Officer of Biocoat, Replaces the Retiring Steve Bell

News provided by

Biocoat, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat Incorporated, a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings and coating equipment for medical devices, announced the addition of Scott D'Amour as the new Chief Financial Officer.  Mr. D'Amour is replacing Steve Bell who has held this position since 2019.

Scott D'Amour, who joins Biocoat with over 25 years of experience, will play a key role as the company further expands its reach into the biomaterials market.  During his career, D'Amour has served in financial leadership roles in the life sciences, medical technology and technology industries having spent time at Leidos, Berkshire Grey, Medtronic, HeartWare, Biotage, Bioprocessors, and Applied Biosystems.  D'Amour received a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Finance from Boston College's Carroll Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Steve Bell has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Biocoat since January 2019 and will be retiring in November 2023.

"Steve has led all financial dealings for two different private equity transactions and was an integral part of Biocoat's growth over the last five years. We cannot thank Steve enough for the dedication and expertise he has provided our organization, and we wish Steve the best in his retirement," said Jim Moran, President and CEO of Biocoat.  "As the transition plan continues, we welcome Scott D'Amour to the Executive Team.  We are excited to put Scott's broad experience into action as we further expand Biocoat's full-service offering in the medical device industry".

"I am excited to join Biocoat at a time when the company is experiencing growth and is focused on expanding into the biomaterials market.  I look forward to joining an amazing team that is dedicated to the continued growth of the organization," said Scott D'Amour.

About Biocoat Incorporated
Biocoat Incorporated is a full-service coatings provider specializing in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers, start-up companies, and contract manufacturers.  Biocoat also provides coating services and equipment to companies requiring assistance with medical device manufacturing. To learn more about Biocoat, visit www.biocoat.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages over $27 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Biocoat, Inc.

