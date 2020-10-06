Scott David and Arthur Lev Join NextCapital's Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextCapital, the leader in enterprise digital advice, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott David and Arthur Lev to its Board of Directors.

"Scott and Arthur's expertise and perspective across the retirement and wealth management ecosystems are invaluable as we work with our partners to help everyone retire successfully," said NextCapital CEO and Co-Founder John Patterson.

Mr. David, a prominent player in the retirement industry, brings over 30 years of experience to NextCapital's board. Most recently, he was the Head of U.S. Individual Investors & Retirement Plan Services at T. Rowe Price. Mr. David also served as President of U.S. Retirement Services at Fidelity Investments and President of U.S. Retirement Services at Scudder, Stevens & Clark.

"Having spent my entire career in the retirement industry, it's clear that bringing personalized retirement advice to all 401(k) savers is the future of the $8 trillion defined contribution market. NextCapital is uniquely positioned to take advantage, and I look forward to supporting their mission of providing investment advice to all retirement savers," said Mr. David.

Mr. Lev is an equally significant figure within the wealth management industry. He has over three decades of experience that will help guide NextCapital's trajectory as it broadens its wealth management capabilities. Mr. Lev spent the first part of his career serving as financial services counsel, and the latter half of his career as a financial services business executive. Most recently, Mr. Lev served as Chairman of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and is now an advisor and board member to several financial services and fintech-related companies.

"NextCapital's digital advice platform enables the convergence of the historically siloed wealth and retirement business lines," said Mr. Lev. "Wealth managers have long provided personalized advice for high-net-worth clientele and now seek to extend this capability to the trillions of dollars in retirement plan assets and the participants they manage."

NextCapital is an enterprise digital advice platform that helps leading financial institutions bring to market differentiated retirement planning and portfolio management solutions. With the guidance of its new board members, an additional $30 million in funding , and exciting new features and partnerships on the horizon, NextCapital is poised to expand the reach and functionality of its platform to help everyone retire successfully.

About NextCapital Group: NextCapital is an enterprise digital advice company whose mission is to help everyone retire successfully. NextCapital partners with financial institutions to deliver personalized planning and managed accounts to individual investors across multiple channels, including 401(k), IRA, and taxable brokerage accounts. NextCapital's open-architecture digital advice solution provides integrated account aggregation, analytics, planning and portfolio management, and allows partners to customize advice methodology and fiduciary roles.

