Scott Disick Brings Leo De Verzay Champagne To Florida Stores and Restaurants

MIAMI, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Disick, renowned entrepreneur and television personality, is thrilled to announce that his premium Champagne brand, Leo De Verzay, will now be available across Florida in restaurants, bars, clubs and wine / spirit stores. In partnership with Republic National Distributing Company, one of the nation's leading distributors of wine and spirits, consumers can now enjoy Leo De Verzay Champagne at their favorite clubs, restaurants, bars and Liquor stores.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, Disick will be making appearances in select venues across Florida, the weekend of May 20 and 21 , where the product is sold. This presents an opportunity for his fans and consumers of Leo De Verzay Champagne to engage with Disick, and learn more about the brand's story.

While consumers can still purchase Leo De Verzay online at buyldvdirect.com and receive free shipping to their door, Disick wants to give his fans the opportunity to taste the Champagne and experience its unique flavor profile firsthand as he introduces his brand state by state. "I am excited to bring The Taste of Luxury to wine and spirit stores and make Florida my first stop. My goal has always been to bring affordable luxury to people, and I believe Leo De Verzay does just that," said Disick.

Miami is like a second home to Scott, so it seemed natural to kick off in The Sunshine State. Leo De Verzay is also available through RNDC in California and will soon be in New York. Kick off parties are being planned for each state. Leo De Verzay is quickly becoming a favorite among celebrities, influencers, and Champagne enthusiasts. With its elegant packaging and luxurious taste, it is the perfect Champagne for special occasions. Stay tuned for more updates as Scott Disick continues to expand his brand and bring affordable luxury to consumers throughout the US.

About Leo De Verzay Champagne:

Leo de Verzay champagne was founded by 8th generation wine-grower Charlotte Castagne-Chaudron, and brought to the U.S. market by American entrepreneurs, Scott Disick and Brad Turk. Leo de Verzay Cuvées are aged a minimum of three years in the bottle and embody everything the Champagne experience has come to represent and does so with an irrepressibly artistic and powerful personality. A certified Swarovski crystal adorns each bottle. Leo de Verzay's appeal to both jet-setters and connoisseurs lies in its attention to detail in both bottle presentation and exceptional quality. It is made from the very best grapes rooted in the Premier and Grand Cru villages of the Champagne region in France.

