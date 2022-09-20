Scott Disick Set to Launch New Champagne Brand

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LDV USA, LLC partners with Scott Disick, entrepreneur and reality star, as they launch Leo De Verzay Champagne in the U.S. Previously, Leo De Verzay was only available in Europe but will soon launch in 41 States in the U.S.

"We are very excited to launch this Brand with Scott Disick. He is a proven leader, successful businessman, and taste-maker, who understands and embraces our mission to bring quality and innovation in the Champagne/sparkling wine category. We will work together to create memorable experiences for our customers and make LDV their drink of choice," said managing member and equity partner, Brad Turk.

Leo De Verzay will initially launch a Brut and a Rosé:

Reign Brut (which shares the name with Scott's youngest son Reign) is a blend of the best Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier, derived from Grand Cru and Premier Cru villages of the Montagne de Reims.

Our Reine Rosé Brut features the Pinot Noir. This intense and powerful Champagne is subtly balanced by the freshness of Chardonnay. Notes of red wine give a luminous pink dress to this Cuvée.

Leo de Verzay Champagne will be available for sale online in 41 states mid October 2022. For more information, please visit www.buyldvdirect.com and follow @leodeverzay on Instagram.

About Leo De Verzay Champagne

Leo de Verzay champagne was founded by 8th generation wine-grower, Charlotte Chaudron, and brought to the U.S. market by American entrepreneurs, Scott Disick and Brad Turk. Leo de Verzay Cuvées are aged a minimum of 4 years in the bottle and embody everything the Champagne experience has come to represent and does so with an irrepressibly artistic and powerful personality. A certified Swarovski crystal adorns each bottle. Leo de Verzay's appeal to both the jet-setters and connoisseurs comes from the attention to detail in both the bottle presentation and its exceptional quality, made from the very best grapes rooted in the Premier and Grand Cru villages in the Champagne region of France.

About Scott Disick

Scott Disick, best known as an American reality television star and is also an established entrepreneur. Scott has created and built several brands which have materialized notable success. He expects no less from his latest venture, Leo de Verzay Champagne.

