Scott Felder Homes Snags 14th Texas Top Builder Accolade, Third In 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Felder Homes added to its growing cache of industry accolades within the past month by receiving top honors from the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) and the Greater San Antonio Builders Association (GSABA). The awards mark the 14th time the Austin homebuilder has been honored by statewide home-building associations, and the third time in 2018.

Scott Felder Homes was recently honored as:

2018 Volume Builder Grand Award, Mid-Volume, Texas Association of Builders

2018 Grand Award – Volume Builder of the Year, Greater San Antonio Builders Association

Scott Felder Homes also won the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin Grand MAX's "Volume Builder of the Year" in April 2018.

"We continue to be incredibly grateful and humbled to be recognized by our industry peers," said Steve Krasoff, CEO/President of Scott Felder Homes. "I can't say enough about the dedication and hard work by our employees, which has led to the creation of quality developments, and continuous acknowledgement by the homebuilding industry."

Texas Association of Home Builders



TAB presented its awards at the 2018 Star Awards, Aug. 9 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX. In addition to being honored with the Volume Builder Grand Award, Scott Felder Homes received the following tributes.

Employees

Kevin Scawthorn , On-Site Sales Professional of the Year

, On-Site Sales Professional of the Year Brian McLarty , Construction Manager of the Year

Design

Trinity Plan , Pecan Park: Best Product Design Under $300K

, Pecan Park: Best Product Design Under Sweetwater Plan, Caliterra: Best Product Design $450K - $500K

- Lindale Plan , Greatwood: Best Product Design $500K - $650K

, Greatwood: Best Product Design - Cypress Plan, Abrantes: Best Product Design $650K - $850K

- Caporina Plan, Grove at Vintage Oaks: Best Interior Merchandising $500K - $650K

Promotion

Best Radio Commercial

Volume Builder - Best Sales Brochure

Greater San Antonio Builders Association



GSABA presented its awards at the Summit Awards, July 28, 2018 at the Omni San Antonio Hotel at the Colonnade. In addition to receiving "Builder of the Year" honors, Scott Felder Homes was honored with the following.

Employees

Corinne Wall , Online Sales Professional of the Year

Design

Grove at Vintage Oaks Model Home: Best Master Suite, Best Product Design, Best Specialty Room

Homestead Model Home: Best Interior Merchandising, Best Product Design, Best Kitchen

Promotion

Best Radio Ad

Best Sales Brochure

Continuous Recognition



The 2018 GSABA and TAB awards were the 13th and 14th, respectively, presented to Scott Felder Homes. Previous awards presented to the homebuilder have included:

Volume Builder of the Year, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018; Home Builders Association of Greater Austin

Volume Builder of the Year, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; Texas Association of Builders

Grand Award – Volume Builder, 2015; Greater San Antonio Builders Association

Production Builder of the Year, 2014; Austin Business Journal

About Scott Felder Homes

Headquartered in Austin, Scott Felder Homes is one of the premier home builders of Central Texas, with a reputation for integrity, diversity, outstanding customer service and attention to detail. Communities are in Austin, Bastrop, Boerne, San Antonio, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. Model homes are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.scottfelderhomes.com or www.facebook.com/ScottFelderHomes .

